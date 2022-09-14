Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae is on a roll. Fresh from making history as the first Asian to win the coveted Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award at the Emmys 2022, the 49-year-old has also been named as part of the cast of Star Wars’ The Acolyte series from the house of Disney+.

This is the latest in the Star Wars universe, and Amandla Stenberg of The Hate U Give (2018) is to join the project as the female lead. Also, Jodie Turner-Smith of Queen & Slim (2019) is to be seen in this much-awaited series made by Lucasfilm for Disney+. Leslye Headland, co-creator of the successful Netflix show Russian Doll (2019), is the writer, director and showrunner for this coveted series.

More about Star Wars’ The Acolyte and Lee Jung-Jae

The series

As per various reports, this series is set in the final days of High Republic, a century before the era of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999).

According to an official statement, shared back in 2020 on Twitter, “The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

Other than this, details of the plot have been kept under wraps. The recent news of Lee joining the cast of this show has sparked a huge curiosity among die-hard fans. The Acolyte has been heavily inspired by the comic books, novels, web series and audiobooks of the High Republic series.

The Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae

Image: Courtesy IMDb

Lee emerged as a breakout star after the groundbreaking Netflix show, Squid Game, which smashed all records as the most viewed show on the streaming platform. He played a divorced chauffeur, wading through his personal life in the show.

Lee bagged the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game at the recent Emmys on 12 September.

Taking the fan theories and various speculations into account, the makers of Squid Game plan to bring back Lee in the much-awaited second season which might be relesed by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

(Main and featured image: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore