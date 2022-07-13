‘Squid Game’ Makes History As The First Non-English Drama Nominated At The Emmys
‘Squid Game’ Makes History As The First Non-English Drama Nominated At The Emmys

By: Augustman Malaysia, Jul 13 2022 4:00 pm

HBO’s “Succession” topped this year’s Emmy nominations, earning 25 nods on Tuesday, while “Squid Game” became the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory for television’s equivalent of the Oscars.

“Succession,” which follows a rich, powerful family vying to inherit a media empire, led the drama nominees, while “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” topped the comedy and limited series categories with 20 nominations each.

Two other comedies — HBO’s “Hacks” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” — each racked up 17 nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards, to be handed out at a glitzy ceremony in Los Angeles on September 12 2022.

squid game emmys 2022
“Squid Game” has become the first non-English-language drama series shortlisted for glory at the 2022 Emmys. It also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae, pictured above. (Image: Netflix)

“With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season,” said Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma.

“As we prepare for the entertainment industry‘s biggest night, we are thrilled to honour the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television.”

“Succession” will compete for best drama with “Squid Game,” a violent South Korean satire in which society’s marginalised compete for cash in fatal versions of children’s games, which is Netflix’s most-watched series ever.

The latter also picked up multiple acting nominations, including best lead actor for Lee Jung-jae. Apart from “Squid Game”, others in the running for the 2022 best drama Emmy include “Ozark,” “Better Call Saul” and “Stranger Things.”

View the full list of key Emmy nominees here.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main image: Netflix; Featured image: Noh Juhan/ Netflix/IMDb)

