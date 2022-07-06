‘Stranger Things’ Is Getting A Spinoff And Stage Play
‘Stranger Things’ Is Getting A Spinoff And Stage Play
Culture

‘Stranger Things’ Is Getting A Spinoff And Stage Play

By: Augustman Malaysia, Jul 7 2022 6:52 am

Fans of the Upside Down rejoice: Netflix’s wildly popular “Stranger Things” is getting a spinoff series and a new stage play set within its creepy supernatural world, the streaming giant said Wednesday.

The sci-fi horror series following a group of teenagers in a fictional US town as they battle monsters from another dimension is one of Netflix’s flagship and most-watched shows. Its most recent fourth season sits atop the streaming giant’s all-time viewing rankings for English-language shows, which use a metric of total hours watched within 28 days of release.

It has clocked up more than 1.15 billion hours — a figure likely to rise as the final episodes only dropped on Friday, and is only surpassed by South Korean smash hit Squid Game.

stranger things season 4 volume 2 trailer
A scene from season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’; the series will soon be getting a spinoff and stage play set within its supernatural world. (Image: Netflix)

Sibling creators Matt and Ross Duffer had already said season five would conclude the show’s “complete story arc,” but teased in an open letter to fans in February that there were “many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things.'”

On Wednesday, Netflix confirmed a “live-action Stranger Things spinoff series based on an original idea by The Duffer Brothers.” A “new stage play set within the world and mythology” of Stranger Things is also on the way, with Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”) set to direct.

The projects come under a sprawling “overall deal” between the brothers and Netflix which “aim to create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up — stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary.”

Culture

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: What To Expect From The Hit Series’ Final Season

By Trinetra Paul, Jul 05
Culture

Move Over, Kate Bush: Metallica Gets A Listening Boost From ‘Stranger Things’

By Augustman Malaysia, Jul 06

“Matt and Ross are an exceptionally unique talent with a vision so crisp and clear,” said Netflix content boss Ted Sarandos. “They are all about the details — it’s no accident that Stranger Things has pierced the zeitgeist to become the epic pop culture phenomenon it is today.”

The news comes with Netflix facing unfamiliar pressure, having lost subscribers earlier this year after years of uninterrupted growth, and seeing its share price plummet.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main and featured image: Stranger Things/ Facebook)

Netflix pop culture stranger things Stranger Things Season 4 Streaming Platform TV Shows What to stream on Netflix
written by.
Augustman Malaysia
Here's where you can read the latest news and stories from Augustman and our sister titles Lifestyle Asia and PrestigeOnline, curated from all of our editions in the region.

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.