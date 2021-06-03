With the lockdown in place, here’s some shows we’re sure you’d want to be streaming this June 2021.

June is typically the time where summer movies take over our attention. But with the pandemic still causing a ruckus, most of us have to rely on streamers to satisfy our appetite for entertainment. Fortunately, there is no shortage of great content on offer especially with these shows that are streaming in June 2021.

The big news is undoubtedly the return of the God of Mischief in the new Loki series. This month will also see the return of gentlemen burglar, Lupin. For those who want to broaden their minds with environmental matters, you can join Greta Thunberg as she travels across the globe to get an inside look at climate change.

Check out our guide to must-watch shows streaming in June to get your entertainment fix sorted this month.

Sweet Tooth

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth tells the story of a half-human and half-deer boy who embarks on a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world. Ten years ago, “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 4 June

Greta Thunberg: A Year to Change The World

This documentary series follows Greta Thunberg on her year off school, as she embarked on an incredible journey that took her across the Atlantic twice in a sailboat, bought her face to face with world leaders and propelled her to become an inspiration to millions. It’s an intimate behind-the-scenes view of Greta’s world as she comes of age. As her year unfolds so does the story of what is happening to our planet and what we can do about it. Leading climate scientists she meets along the way reveal the dramatic changes happening to the planet right now.

Platform: BBC Player

Date: 5 June

Marvel Studios’ Loki

Surely the biggest show streaming in June, Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief in this new Marvel series. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, we catch up with Loki after he escapes with the Tesseract. However his shenanigans finds himself crossing paths with the Time Variance Authority. Forced by his new associates to repair the fractured timeline as a result of his time with the Infinity Stone. The new series sees Loki attempting to step out of his brother’s shadow in a bid to save the world. The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Richard E. Grant.

Platform: Disney+

Date: 9 June

Lupin: Part 2

One of the most highly anticipated shows to be streaming this June 2021. Just when we thought Assane Diop’s life would take a turn for the better, the last episode of Lupin Part 1 proved us oh-so-wrong. Now in Lupin Part 2, this isn’t a game anymore. Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger. Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert’s crimes.

Platform: Netflix

Date: 11 June

The Luminaries

Streaming in June, the six-part period drama series is set in the wild west coast of New Zealand’s South Island during the height of the 1860s gold rush. Adapted from the critically acclaimed, Booker Prize-winning novel by Eleanor Catton, this female-led series follows two women – Anna and Lydia – whose lives become intertwined through betrayal, deception, blackmail, and murder. We meet Anna as she arrives in New Zealand in search of a new life among the pioneers vying to make their fortunes.

Platform: BBC Player

Date: 11 June

Trinity of Shadows

Definitely a show to be streaming this June 2021 for crime series buffs. This detective series follows a murder investigation which bears striking similarities to a cold case from years ago. During the investigation, the dedicated lead detective and a rookie police officer join forces with an ambitious public official. Together, they are drawn together into a dark labyrinth of crime. Stars Sandrine Pinna, Kaiser Chuang, and Liu Kuan-ting.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 13 June

The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition Finale

From 16 to 2. After several rounds of competition Jessica Ramela from Venezuela and Louie Sangalang from the Philippines will go to head in The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition Finale. The reality TV series filmed in featured handpicked candidates from around the world who compete in a high-stakes competition involving business and physical challenges. The winner is set to receive a US$250,000 job offer to work directly under ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore. So will it be Jessica or Louie? Tune in to find out.

Platform: AXN

Date: 13 (16 June on meWatch)

The High Note

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene, talented but egotistical superstar Grace Davis could not possibly do without her personal assistant Maggie. However, when Maggie is offered the chance to achieve her childhood dream of becoming a music producer, her decision could change their lives forever. Stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Platform: HBO GO

Date: 19 June

The Mysterious Benedict Society

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate, and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious L.I.V.E. Institute to discover the truth behind the crisis. When the headmaster, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain appears to be behind this worldwide panic, the kids of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

Platform: Disney+

Date: 25 June