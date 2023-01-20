Home > Culture > Film & TV > That ’90s Show Out On Netflix: Here’s What Twitter Has To Say
Culture

By: Sanmita Acharjee, Jan 20 2023 11:02 pm

Netflix finally released the much-awaited spin-off series That ’90s Show on 19 January 2023. Fans were eagerly waiting for the ten-episode spin-off to drop due to its connection to the 1995 hit series That ’70s Show. The Netflix series centres around the lives of a new generation of teenagers who are basically the children of the original characters from That ’70s Show.

The spin-off is set during the summer of 1995, about two decades after the original series’ timeline, and revolves around the lives of six teenagers under the vigilance of Red and Kitty. So as you binge-watch the new Netflix spin-off, get ready to be overwhelmed with lots of laughter and a heavy dose of nostalgia.

 

Does the That ’70s Show original cast make a comeback?

Yes, there are a lot of characters from That ’70s Show who return in the spin-off. The most obvious ones are the two we all saw in the trailer, Red and Kitty Forman, played so wonderfully by Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. We will be getting lots of Red and Kitty moments in the spin-off as both of Smith and Jo Rupp are series regulars. That’s not all, as other OG characters like Jackie, Leo and Michael, portrayed by Mila Kunis, Tommy Chong and Ashton Kutcher, are also making guest appearances.

There will also be a fair share of new characters in That ’90s Show including Callie Haverda portraying Leia Forman, Ashley Aufderheide playing Gwen and Mace Coronel playing Jay Kelso.

Here is what Twitter thinks about the new spin-off series

Even before the show premiered, there had been a lot of chatter on Twitter about That ’90s Show. This mostly had to do with fans guessing which OG characters would be making cameo appearances and other folks feeling nostalgic about 90s sitcoms that seem to have become a rare breed in today’s TV landscape.

Now that the show has also premiered, here’s what Twitter has to say about it:

You can stream That ’90s Show on Netflix here

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where can I watch That ‘90s Show?

Answer: That ‘90s Show is streaming on Netflix.

Question: How many episodes does That ‘90s Show have?

Answer: That ‘90s Show has ten episodes.

