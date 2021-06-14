In The 3 Ghosts, Dr Jason Leong spreads his message on the Covid-19 vaccination through his latest video, produced by Aspect Ratio and JinnyboyTV.

If you haven’t already seen it, or if you want to watch it again, check out The 3 Ghosts below.

Augustman Malaysia also caught up with the ex-doctor (who truly believes that laughter is the best medicine) to find out more about his thoughts on getting vaccinated ahead of the release of The 3 Ghosts.

What made you want to produce the video?

Well it’s a PSA to combat vaccine hesitancy amongst Malaysians. The 3 Ghosts was quite an extensive and detailed project to try and get more people to be open to getting vaccinated in order that we get over the pandemic sooner rather than later.

Have you gotten vaccinated yet?

Yes, thankfully. I got my first dose back in 7th May. I managed to successfully sign up for the AstraZeneca vaccine when they first opened it up to the public to register for it.

I mean, I already registered for the vaccine on the 23rd February – right when the registration was open, before this opportunity came along. The reason I signed up for this was because you could get it earlier, and you can choose the date of your vaccination.

What do you think of the myths surrounding vaccines?

I’ve done many other content in the past to promote vaccinations, and I even made a video in BM debunking the five top myths surrounding vaccinations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Jason Leong (@drjasonleong)

So yea, The 3 Ghosts isn’t my first attempt at promoting vaccinations. Plus, there’s really no evidence to show that vaccines contain microchips to monitor you.

In fact, why would anyone do that? Most people have already shared their personal data, like routes to and fro to work, favourite restaurants and such via social media, Waze or Google Maps. Not to mention your spending habits, which are known to Shopee, Lazada or other e-commerce sites.

I really don’t understand why people are so concerned about this microchip because most have already opened up themselves to being surveyed anyway.

What would you say to people who are selective about the vaccines?

Technically the mantra is “the best vaccine is the one in your arm.” If there was an abundance of vaccines and you get to choose what you want then fair enough. But the problem is that the vaccine supply is limited.

People who go ‘vaccine shopping’ can be rather misguided. Some people would say ‘Oh, I prefer Pfizer because the efficacy rate is higher,’ or ‘I prefer Sinovac because it’s made in China, while Pfizer is made in a Western country, so it might not suit Asians…’ There’s a lot of wrong information out there.

All the vaccines, regardless of its efficacy rates, are almost 100% able to prevent severe Covid and symptoms that require you to be hospitalised. Plus, it reduces the rates of transmission to other people.

While it’s unlikely for those vaccinated to get Covid-19 still, but the symptoms are so mild that they wouldn’t need to be hospitalised, and thus reduced the burden currently placed on hospitals.

Having switched fields, how well connected are you to the medical profession now?

Well, I stopped practising in 2014, but I’m still in the know because I still have plenty of friends working in the frontlines, and my wife is an anaesthetist who works in a government hospital, so I still get pretty detailed information on what’s happening in our hospitals.

Also, part of an anaesthetist’s job is too look after patients with severe Covid. When you read about patients needing ventilation, that falls under the purview of my wife, in the ICUs. She’s the one who’s relatively in charge of an ICU, and it’s not easy to care for Covid patients, because you’ve to constantly monitor them, and prop them on their stomachs to ease their airways and such – it’s really resource intensive.

Tell us of one difficult experience your wife has personally faced

These stories are aplenty honestly; more recently she shared about a patient who looked happy and walking around normally. However, when she checked his blood oxygen level, he’s only at about 70%, which is weird because Covid-19 can lead to this phenomenon termed ‘happy hypoxia,’ where the individual is under oxygenated but appears to be normal. What happens after is that the organs start to slowly shut down due to the lack of oxygen, and if undetected the patient can die.

So she quickly put on the oxygen mask to increase the oxygen saturation in his system to pick up. That’s the scary thing about Covid.