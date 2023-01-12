Fans of the DC Extended Universe heaved a major sigh of relief when Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2 got greenlit in 2022. Although there has been a major shake-up in DC Studios and its leadership, Matt Reeves’s sequel hasn’t been affected.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Reeves confirmed that he is currently working on the sequel’s script as well as several other potential spin-offs. This was welcome news for the DC fandom as Reeves also revealed that he and Mattson Tomlin were working hard on finishing the sequel’s script in time.

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman 2’: All you need to know about the sequel

Unfortunately, Matt Reeves has been quite tight-lipped about the plot for the sequel. Nevertheless, we are hopeful that the upcoming film will be as impressive as the first one. Furthermore, Reeves’s update also allows us to estimate the sequel’s release date, which won’t be anytime before 2025 as the film is currently in pre-production.

‘The Batman’ sequel: Which cast members are returning?

Robert Pattinson is all set to return to Batman 2 as Bruce Wayne. While the return of other cast members hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s more likely than not that we will be seeing Zoë Kravitz, Jeffery Wright and Andy Serkis reprising their roles of Catwoman, Jim Gordon and Alfred, respectively.

Fans are also wondering who will play the antagonist in the sequel. In multiple interviews, Reeves has already hinted at the characters he would love to add to his films, one of which could be the supervillain Hush. In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves also shared how there will be movies around new villains in the DC Extended Universe.

It must also be mentioned that there has been no official title announced for The Batman sequel as of now.

New faces in the DCEU and what the future beholds

We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, there has been a major shuffling of plans. Films like Wonder Woman 3 have been cancelled, while actors like Henry Cavil and Dwayne Johnson have confirmed that they won’t be reprising their roles in the near future.

However, Gunn also said, “As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer.”

A well-placed source tells Variety that James Gunn and Peter Safran are exploring the possibility of incorporating Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s Batman into their wider DC universe. https://t.co/0yBcFHdvwC — Variety (@Variety) December 14, 2022

