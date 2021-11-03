Disney and Lucasfilm have just dropped The Book of Boba Fett trailer, which gives us a first look at the new Star Wars series. If we would sum up the plot of this new adventure, it’s about a bounty hunter who turns into a crime boss. And we’re down with that.

If The Mandalorian took on a more western undertone, it would seem the latest Star Wars series is leaning more towards a mafia-styled setting in outer space. The series was teased since last year during the end credits of The Mandalorian season 2 and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the series.

That pivotal scene saw the legendary bounty hunter and mercenary Fennec Shand return to Tatooine to kay claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt. In The Book of Boba Fett trailer we pick up where that end credit stinger left off with both characters attempting to create a new pathway for the galaxy’s crime syndicates.

Watching Boba Fett transition from intergalactic bounty hunter to a mafia-esque crime boss is intriguing. That said, the character won’t be just sitting back as the trailer proves, he will be getting his hands dirty.

Temuera Morrison is back as Boba Fett with Ming-Na Wen returning as Fennec Shand. The series is produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez with Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson as executive producers.

The Book of Boba Fett will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting 29 December. Check out the trailer below.



(Images: Disney+)