Are you ready for Lupin Part 2 already?

Streaming on Netflix from June 11 onwards, Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.

The series, which became a worldwide phenomenon, led by Omar Sy – which has been Number 1 in Netflix’s Top 10 across more than ten countries. Having 5 new episodes which were directed by Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin.

We recently got to sit down with Omar Sy and Ludivine Sagnier, along with the creator of the show George Kay on what to expect from Lupin Part 2:

Ludivine Sagnier (LS): I was very impressed by the tension in the house when Assane was looking for his son. At this point, I was not part of the story anymore and even when I knew how it would end, as an audience, I was still completely hooked on the suspense.

Omar Sy (OS): For me, it will be the scene at the Théâtre du Châtelet when all the characters were in the same place and chasing each other during a particular scene. It was very condensed to see how it goes together, and that’s why I thought it was very pleasant to play and watch.

George Kay (GK): Yeah, I think we all like it when elements of the show come together in the same place. So whether it’s the same actual setting, or when the storylines come together in the same place. In episode nine, there’s a moment with a tunnel, which has more meaning to several characters for different reasons at different times.

The series is complete with a young Assane and Claire. Did you work closely with them and how did you get them to play the younger version of your character so well?