John Wick fans, it is time to reunite and check in to The Continental. For the uninitiated, the John Wick universe is expanding with the latest prequel series The Continental: From the World of John Wick. However, this doesn’t include the main character John Wick as it is a mini-series based on the four main movies of the franchise.

I’m ready to check in. The Continental: From the World of #JohnWick coming September 2023, only on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/2VIGf8u9Kv — Peacock (@peacock) April 12, 2023

The Continental

will give viewers a look into the early days of the John Wick universe, which will be before the timeline of the first film. The hotel has been featured throughout the films that consisted of many hitmen and murderers.

What is the plot of the upcoming series ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’?

The Continental: From the World of John Wick will focus on the hotel that serves as a sanctuary for assassins in the John Wick universe. The hotel is a luxurious establishment that caters exclusively to members of the criminal underworld. The hotel’s strict rules ensure that no business is conducted on the premises, and anyone who violates these rules is dealt with harshly. The series will explore the history and inner workings of the Continental Hotel, as well as the characters who populate this dangerous and intriguing world. The show is expected to be an action-packed thriller that will appeal to fans of the John Wick franchise. With the show set in the mid-70s, popular characters like Winston Scott will be seen in their younger years.

The official description of the mini-series reads: “The three-part event will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centrepiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.”

Who is in the cast of the upcoming John Wick prequel series?

The characters in The Continental are full of killers and these characters will be played by Mel Gibson, Collin Woodell, Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Ayomide Adegun, Nhung Kate and Katie McGrath.

When is the John Wick spin-off series releasing?

The Continental is set to premiere in September 2023. As of now, no date has been announced.

Check out the teaser below.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/The Continental)