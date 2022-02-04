The French Dispatch, The King’s Man And Other Shows Premiering On Disney+ In February 2022

If you haven’t had a chance to watch The French Dispatch and The King’s Man, you’re in luck because those are the big premieres on Disney+ in February 2022. The Disney streaming platform has lined-up a number of exclusive content throughout the month.

Other shows on the slate for Disney+ in February 2022 include, Pam & Tommy, which tells of the sex tape controversy between Pamela Anderson and Poison frontman, Tommy Lee. Below are some of the big premieres you may want to look out for in February 2022 on Disney+.

Pam & Tommy

Premieres: 2 February

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, Pam & Tommy is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown cultural obsession when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology, and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

The Story of God With Morgan Freeman

Premieres: 2 February

Is there an afterlife? Where do we go after we pass on? Follow Morgan Freeman on his pursuit of such answers. He goes on a journey to discover how our beliefs connect us. He learns how religions perceive life after death, different civilisations’ thoughts on the act of creation and other significant questions mankind has.

The French Dispatch

Premieres: 2 February

Written, directed and produced by Wes Anderson – The French Dispatch is THE love letter to journalists. Based on The New Yorker – the May 68 student protests, the film is split into two parts and tells the story of a journalist who fought for his writing freedom.

The Book of Boba Fett Finale

Premieres: 9 February

No longer just a hired gun, Boba Fett reinvents himself on Tattooine alongside Fennec Shand. Follow their journey as they try to make a name for themselves in the galaxy’s underworld that was once controlled by Jabba the Hutt.

Grid

Premieres: 16 February

A mysterious being known as “the Ghost” creates the shield “Grid” that saves humankind from an impending solar wind crisis before disappearing without a trace. Then, she reappears twenty-four years later only to help a ruthless murderer. What is the reason for her return, and why is she protecting the villain? Kim Sae-Ha, an employee of the Bureau, who has been patiently waiting for 24 years for the Ghost to resurface; Detective Jung Sae-byeok who catches a sight of the Ghost while investigating a murder case; Song Eo-jin, Sae-Ha’s colleague who is incredulous about the existence of the Ghost; and Kim Ma-nok, a furtive killer who is protected by the Ghost… As they each track down the enigmatic being for different purposes, what secrets and truths will they stumble upon along the way? It’s time to delve into the unpredictable world of Grid that transcends all spatiotemporal boundaries!

The King’s Man

Premieres: 23 February

History’s worst criminal and tyrant masterminds come together with a scheme to destroy humanity and kill millions of people. Amidst all this, one man fights against time to stop them. Directed by Matthew Vaughn, the third instalment to the Kingsman is here with a thrilling story.

(Images: Disney+)