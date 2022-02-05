The Matrix Resurrections And More To Premiere On HBO GO In February 2022

Enjoy brand-new movie and series premieres on HBO GO in February 2022. The streaming platform has lined up non-stop drama and excitement all throughout the month. For starters, there’s the streaming premiere of The Matrix Resurrections to kick off the month.

The latest instalment to the Matrix franchise is the big premiere on HBO GO in February 2022. Additionally for fans who want to get their Matrix fix, they can also revisit the original trilogy, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions to get up to speed for this latest adventure.

Also, don’t miss the much-anticipated sci-fi series Raised by Wolves Season 2 and original thriller The Girl Before. There are also two captivating series – the suspenseful KIMI and spine-chilling 30 Coins. All this and more happening on HBO GO in February 2022. Check out what else is premiering in our list below.

Raised by Wolves Season 2

Premieres: 3 February

Surreal and riveting, this sci-fi drama executive produced by the visionary Ridley Scott. Spanning eight episodes, it revolves around two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. Now returning for a second season, this unusual family unit attempts to join a human colony of atheists, only to face fresh challenges. Raised by Wolves Season 2 stars Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim.

The Matrix Resurrections

Premieres: 5 February

The fourth chapter in the ground-breaking sci-fi franchise from visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski, reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity. In The Matrix Resurrections, return to a world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is a physical or mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr Anderson aka Neo will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more.

KIMI

Premieres: 10 February

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, KIMI tells the tale of an agoraphobic tech worker who discovers recorded evidence of a violent crime during an ordinary data stream review. When she tries reporting it up the chain of command at her company, she is met with resistance and bureaucracy, and realizes that for justice to be served, she will have to do the thing she fears the most — leave her apartment. Stars Zoë Kravitz.

The Girl Before

Premieres: 10 February

This four-part series revolves around Jane, who seeks a new beginning by moving into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by skilled architect. However, there is one catch — the occupant must abide by his list of rules. All is well until she learns the previous tenant died in the very same house, a woman named Emma who looks exactly like her. Stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo.

30 Coins

Premieres: 24 February

Brace yourself for supernatural chills in this eight-episode horror series from Spain. 30 Coins follows Father Vergara, an exorcist, sent by the church to become the local priest of Pedraza, a remote town in Spain. When inexplicable terror begins to plague the idyllic community, the local vet Elena and the town’s mayor, Paco, form an unlikely alliance to understand the source of the demonic events. Stars Eduard Fernández, Megan Montaner and Miguel Ángel Silvestre.

Jungleland

Premieres: 26 February

Brothers Stanley and Walter Kaminski try to escape their circumstances by traveling across the country to compete in a no-holds-barred boxing match that they hope will turn their lives around. However, the tournament soon becomes a fight for their lives. Stars Charlie Hunnam and Jack O’Connell.

(Images: HBO GO)