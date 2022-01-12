Jared Leto’s Superhero Flick Morbius Has Been Pushed Back

After the highs of Spider-Man, fans will have to face a bit of disappointment with news that the Sony/Marvel production of Morbius, starring Jared Leto has been postponed.

Fans will have to wait another three months to discover this big-screen adaptation of the famous comic book, once again delayed because of the pandemic.

Is Jared Leto cursed? His next movie “Morbius” doesn’t seem able to escape the grasp of the covid-19 pandemic. Sony Pictures has once again had to resign itself to pushing back the release date of this adaptation, directed by Daniel Espinosa, to April 1 in the US. Originally, the movie about Spider-Man’s enemy should have been released on January 28, 2022, in US theaters.

Morbius’ screening has been delayed multiple times

This further three-month delay comes on top of the multiple schedule changes that have affected “Morbius.” The movie’s release will have notched up almost two years’ delay in total. Sony Pictures had set the US release of the feature film for July 10, 2020, before postponing it for the first time to July 31 of the same year, then to March 19, 2021, then to October 8, then to January 21, 2022, and finally to January 28 of this year.

These constant changes can be put down to the covid-19 pandemic. With the various waves of cases in the United States and, more recently, with the explosion of the Omicron variant, the movie business has once again suffered the consequences of the pandemic.

In “Morbius,” Jared Leto plays Dr. Michael Morbius, who suffers from a rare blood disease and is trying to save other patients. In the process of his research, he turns himself into a vampire.

Since the onset of covid-19, a host of movie shootings and theatrical releases have been disrupted. Recently, the fourth installment of “John Wick” with Keanu Reeves saw its release date delayed.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero and feature images by Sony Pictures. The story is published via AFP Relaxnews