‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Won’t Be Screened In Malaysia After All

After weeks of speculation, it’s been made official — Marvel’s Thor: Love And Thunder won’t be screened in Malaysia at all. Both GSC and TGV cinemas broke the bad news earlier today on social media.

This development comes after a previous announcement two weeks ago that the movie release had been postponed “indefinitely” by Disney.

The film was initially scheduled to premiere on July 7 — its finalised worldwide release date after several changes, as it was originally meant to be screened in November 2021.

Why has Thor: Love and Thunder been cancelled in Malaysia?

No reasons have been given for the cancellation of Thor: Love and Thunder in Malaysia, but some netizens have wondered if it’s due to the movie’s theme of fallible gods, as well as mentions of same-sex relationships. After all, this update comes not too long after the Malaysian Film Censorship Board (LPF) banned Disney’s Lightyear, because of its distributor’s disagreement to cut additional scenes. Lightyear, which released around the world in June, features a same-sex kiss.

Whatever the reasons may be for Thor: Love and Thunder getting the axe here, it looks like we’ll just have to wait for its streaming release on Disney+ Hotstar.

About Thor: Love and Thunder

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film stars Chris Hemsworth in the titular role alongside Christian Bale as Gorr, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. Directed by Taika Waititi, it’s a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and takes place after the events that transpired in Avengers: Endgame (2019).

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor is forced out of retirement after hearing that Gorr is on a god-murdering rampage and headed to New Asgard. Along the way, he teams up with Valkyrie, his ex-girlfriend Foster and others to stop Gorr.

The movie has been favourably reviewed, with a current 66% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 6.8/10 score on IMDB (as of July 28 2022).

While we all wait for Thor: Love and Thunder’s streaming release, you can rewatch the trailer below. Alternatively, if you’re really determined to catch the film on the big screen, consider a weekend jaunt across the causeway to Singapore, where it’s currently showing until August 3 in select theatres.

