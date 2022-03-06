Bridgerton Season 2 And The Adam Project Lead Netflix’s Big Premieres In March 2022

It’s a new month and that means a bunch of new and exciting shows that will be premiering on the world’s biggest streamer.

Netflix has certainly lined-up a wide selection of shows that will premiere in March 2022. For starters, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton invites to the event of the season in Bridgerton: Season 2. In another timeline, the dashing Ryan Reynolds teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future The Adam Project.

Meanwhile, the songsters of K-pop are making their mark on-screen. Catch EXO’s Sehun as he sails the seven seas with Lee Kwang-soo in The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure. Also, don’t miss SF9’s Rowoon as he joins a company of grim reapers in Tomorrow.

Enjoyed Inventing Anna? Delve into more IRL stories about “rich” frauds in Bad Vegans: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives and Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King. Check out these titles and more titles that are coming to Netflix in March 2022.

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Streaming: 2 March

In this Korean comedy series, the gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battle stormy waters, puzzling clues, and militant rivals in search of royal gold lost at sea. Starring Kang Ha-neul, Han Hyo-joo and Lee Kwang-soo.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4

Streaming: 11 March

Twenty drivers — some veterans, some rookies — compete in another drama-filled and adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing. This season of Drive to Survive serves as the perfect opportunity for fans of Formula 1 to relive some of the epic moments from the 2021 season, especially the drama that unfolded between title contenders, Red Bull and Mercedes.

The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds stars as a time-travelling fighter pilot from the future, who accidentally crash-lands in 2022. In this timeline, he teams up with his 12-year-old self to save the future. Joining Reynolds on this time travelling romp are Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

Streaming: 16 March

A scandalous four-part documentary series that uncovers how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted “Vegan Fugitive” when she falls for a man who promises to make her dreams come true. Millions of dollars, immortal dogs, meat suits, and secrets lead to a twisted tale of love turned criminal.

Bridgerton: Season 2

Streaming: 25 March

The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, the second season picks up with viscount Anthony Bridgerton as he searches for a bride. However, duty, desire and scandal collide when he meets his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister.

Tomorrow

Streaming: 26 March

This gritty supernatural K-drama series follows a young man who is made half-human and half-spirit by accident. With his new predicament he gains employment by a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special missions. Starring Kim Hee-seon, Rowoon and Lee Soo-hyuk.

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

Streaming: 30 March

When the young founder of a collapsing cryptocurrency exchange dies unexpectedly, irate investors suspect there’s more to his death than meets the eye. In this documentary series, a group of investors turned sleuths try to unlock the suspicious death of cryptocurrency multimillionaire Gerry Cotten and the missing US$250 million they believe he stole from them.

(Images: Netflix)