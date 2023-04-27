The CinemaCon 2023 event started on 24 April and will continue through 27 April. It is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the US.

The event is unlike other major festivals around cinema, as its primary focus is on owners, staff and others connected to theatres. This is why products related to theatres, such as chairs, speaker systems and other related services, are showcased at the convention.

But some of the biggest studios in the world make a beeline for the annual event to present their slate of movie releases over the next few months of the calendar year.

Teasers and trailers of highly-anticipated movies are showcased in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace at the convention by the makers and the principal cast members. Sometimes, new titles and screenings are also held at the event.

The studios include the likes of Disney, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Universal, and Warner Bros. Discovery among others.

Like previous editions, CinemaCon 2023 is closed to the general public. There are no tickets for sale. Only the media and people from the industry, primarily those connected to theatres, are among the attendees.

The event will conclude with the Big Screen Achievement Awards, held in honour of celebrities whose contribution to cinema has helped the industry as a whole.

Important trailer reveals and news from CinemaCon 2023 by major studios

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures opened CinemaCon 2023 with a slate of major movie trailer releases and announcements. Among these were Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kraven The Hunter, Gran Turismo: The Movie, Bad Boys 4, and Ridley Scott’s Napoleon.

All the trailers and presentations were done by Sony Pictures on 24 April.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse footage release

The trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released on 13 December 2022 to overwhelming praise from fans and critics. Set a year after the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), the sequel is one of the most-anticipated animated films of 2023.

Sony Pictures decided to build on the excitement with 14 minutes of footage from the film at the event.

“In 2018 we delivered the most creatively ambitious movie I’ve ever been a part of,” said Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson, adding, “We are deeply proud of the sequel.”

Issa Rae, Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore speak during Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation during CinemaCon. pic.twitter.com/ZiURX4MxfB — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 25, 2023

According to reports, its footage shows Miles Morales, his parents, and Gwen Stacy. Miles, who has been grounded for a reason not revealed, is visited by Gwen from a different universe. They talk about preventing the collapse of the dimensions and swing-around webs through Brooklyn. It ends with Miles’ receiving encouragement from his mother to take on his world-saving mission.

Shameik Moore voices Miles while Hailee Steinfeld is the voice of Gwen. Both were present at CinemaCon 2023 along with cast member Issa Rae, who voices Jessica Drew, and co-director Kemp Powers.

The film will be available in theatres starting 2 June.

Watch the official trailer 2 of the film below:

First teaser trailer of Kraven the Hunter

Aaron Taylor-Johnson greeted attendees at the event in a pre-recorded message. He said that Kraven the Hunter, in which he plays the titular role, will be the first R-rated Marvel movie by Sony.

A two-minute teaser trailer of the film was showcased following Taylor-Johnson’s announcement. It reportedly shows Sergei Kravinoff aka Kraven brutally defeating mercenaries and poachers. Among other stars in the film are Russell Crowe as Sergei’s father and Alessandro Nivola as the famous Spider-Man villain Rhino. Ariana DeBose and Christopher Abbott are also among the principal cast.

The film is expected to hit theatres 6 October 2023.

First look of Napoleon

A battle scene from Ridley Scott’s period film on Napoleon Bonaparte was presented at CinemaCon 2023.

The footage reportedly shows Napoleon using his tact to outsmart the combined Austrian and Russian forces during the battle. He forces his enemies onto a frozen lake and then destroys the lake with cannon fire, causing numerous casualties as the water is filled with blood.

Academy Award winner Joaquin Phoenix plays Napoleon. Vanessa Kirby stars as Empress Josephine.

Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group, announced after the theatrical run is over, the film will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Napoleon is expected to be released on 22 November.

First trailer of The Equalizer 3

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington presented the first trailer of The Equalizer 3, in which he reprises the role of former government assassin Robert McCall. The film is described as the “final chapter” in the story, indicating that it could be the last with Washington as Robert.

The film also unites Washington with Dakota Fanning, with whom he co-starred in Man on Fire (2004) when the latter was a child artist. Both Washington and Fanning were on stage for the trailer reveal.

The trailer was later released online by Sony Pictures on 25 April. The film, which has been directed by Antoine Fuqua, will be released on 1 September.

Before the trailer release, Washington was honoured with CinemaCon Lifetime Achievement Award by Fuqua and Rothman.

“I’ve never seen [Washington] hit a false note, and neither have you,” Rothman said. “Denzel is a preternatural, enduring, and iconic talent.”

Watch the first trailer of the film below:

Gran Turismo: The Movie new trailer release

Orlando Bloom and Stranger Things star David Harbour presented a new trailer for Gran Turismo: The Movie. The film is based on the life of Jann Mardenborough, a real-life Gran Turismo player who became a professional racer. Archie Madekwe plays Mardenborough in the film. It also stars Djimon Hounsou as Mardenborough’s father. Harbour plays Jack Salter, a retired race car driver, who trains Jann.

The film is set for release in theatres on 11 August.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek of the the film below:

Insidious: The Red Door extended trailer released

An extended trailer of Insidious: The Red Door was released at the event. The film is the fifth instalment in the famous Insidious franchise and its story is set 10 years after the events of the first two original films — Insidious (2010) and Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013).

Insidious: The Red Door marks the feature directorial debut of Patrick Wilson, who played Josh Lambert in the first two movies. Wilson reprises his role in the fifth instalment. Cast members include Rose Byrne as his wife Renai, Ty Simpkins as their son Dalton, and Andrew Astor as their son Foster. Sinclair Daniel, Peter Dager, and Hiam Abbass are among the other cast members.

The trailer shows both Josh and Dalton fighting demons of the past at the latter’s new university. The film is set to hit theatres on 7 July.

Watch the official online trailer of the film below:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel footage shown

Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, and McKenna Grace were seen in footage from the sequel of Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), about which not much is known.

The sequel footage shows the cast members in New York City, which was the setting for the two original films from 1984 and 1989. The four cast members are seen leaning against Ecto-1 — the vehicle that the Ghostbusters use on their missions.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence talked about Bad Boys 4

Both Smith and Lawrence shared a message virtually at the convention, sharing news about the fourth instalment of the Bad Boys franchise.

“We’re hype, we’re excited,” Smith said, while apologising for being unable to attend in person.

“We’re not sorry we couldn’t be there,” Lawrence cut in and added that the film is in its fourth week of shooting.

“We glad we not there because we here and they’re paying us to be here,” Smith jokingly said.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed Bad Boys for Life (2020), will be directing the fourth instalment. The cast reportedly includes Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Eric Dane.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery presented a slew of trailers and announcement on 25 April, the second day of the mega event. Among the titles were three DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies — The Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Other films which had trailers, footage or news around them were Blue Beetle, Dune Part Two, Barbie, Beetlejuice 2 and Wonka among others.

New trailer and screening of The Flash

The first trailer of the upcoming film was released during Super Bowl LVII on 12 February 2023. The new trailer for CinemaCon, which was also released on online platforms, shows even more details of the film. The entire film was screened at the event later in the day for the attendees.

As for the new trailer of The Flash, nearly all of the main characters are seen in it. Ezra Miller plays two versions of Barry Allen in different realities. While Ben Affleck appears as Batman in his own reality, Michael Keaton returns as the Dark Knight in an alternate reality in the story. Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and Michael Shannon’s General Zod are also seen in much more detail in the new trailer.

Miller wasn’t present for the trailer release at the event, but director Andy Muschietti showered praises on the actor.

“One of the best actors I’ve ever worked with. Every tool in the toolkit… [Miller] is an incredible comedian, and [has] all the action required for a big spectacle like this,” he said.

Keaton and Affleck were also missing from the event. The movie will hit the screens on 16 June.

Watch the new trailer below:

New Blue Beetle trailer shows more of villain Carapax

Though there was reportedly nothing that added to the already released trailer of Blue Beetle, the new footage had more of the villain Carapax.

The Blue Beetle footage shown at CinemaCon 2023 was very similar to the trailer that was recently released. However, it did give us an even better look at the villainous Carapax.

The trailer shows what fans have already seen, which is Xolo Maridueña’s Jamie Reye getting his hands on an alien object that looks like a mystical scarab which turns him into a superhero.

Blue Beetle is the first film from either DCEU or Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to have a Latin superhero. Maridueńa was joined on the stage by Puerto Rican director Angel Manuel Soto as they talked about the film.

The film will release on 18 August.

Watch first official trailer of the film below:

Extended look at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

is among the highly anticipated movies of 2023. One of the major reasons is because it is set to be the last film in the DCEU before the transition to the new DC Universe (DCU) headed by James Gunn.

Another reason is that Aquaman (2018) remains the highest-grossing movie among all DCEU films so far having earned USD 1.1 billion. So, box office watchers would expect this film to surpass that record in case The Flash doesn’t break it already.

Jason Momoa reprises his role as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. Returning cast members include Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane/Black Manta, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Amber Heard as Mera, and Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin.

Both director James Wan and Momoa addressed the event via video.

Wan said that the sequel visits “beautiful strange new worlds” where it explores “interesting new characters.”

“It’s an action-adventure story with a really fun bromance between Arthur and Orm,” he said. “Orm was a villain the first time around, but this time Arthur needs him.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on 20 December.

Dune: Part Two first trailer released

Director Denis Villeneuve was joined by his A-list stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya for the trailer release of Dune: Part Two, the sequel to Dune (2021).

“Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic, war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all new locations,” Villeneuve said at CinemaCon 2023.

“I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new,” he added.

Zendaya said that there is much more about her character, Chani, in the sequel as, “she’s not just in dreams this time.”

Reports say that the trailer, which was not released online following the unveiling, shows Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and Zendaya’s Chani sitting on dunes. Florence Pugh’s Princess Irulan and Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen are also seen in the trailer, which ends with Paul in a sandstorm.

The film is slated for release on 3 November.

Wonka trailer shows Hugh Grant and Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet was once again the toast of the event at CinemaCon 2023. Apart from Dune: Part Two, he is set to appear on screen in Wonka — the prequel to Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971).

The first trailer of Wonka was showcased at the event. Chalamet, who plays the titular Willy Wonka, presented the trailer.

He said that the musical prequel is “a Willy that’s full of joy and optimism and hopes to become the greatest chocolatier of all time.”

Hugh Grant is seen as an Oompa Loompa in a jar in the trailer. Chalamet said that working with Grant is a “dream come true.” He added that the Oompa-Loompa character, “was a trip.”

The story follows a young Willy before he opens his elusive chocolate factory.

Among the other actors in the film are Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Matt Lucas, Rowan Atkinson, Natasha Rothwell, Rufus Jones, and Simon Farnaby.

Wonka will see a theatrical release on 15 December.

Barbie cast reveal new footage

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling joined director Greta Gerwig for an extended trailer release of Barbie. Robbie and Gosling were the talk of social media for their hot pink outfits. Robbie wore a Prada with accessories from Louboutins and Chanel.

Gosling said that he was not sure about playing Ken until “one day I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and it all came on like a fever.”

The extended trailer, which hasn’t been released online, reportedly shows Robbie’s Barbie entering the real world and finding it difficult to adjust to.

Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, John Cena, and Dua Lipa are among those who play versions of Barbie and Ken in the movie.

The film is set to release in theatres on 21 July.

Watch the teaser trailer 2 of the film below:

The Color Purple gets first trailer

Oprah Winfrey released The Color Purple’s first trailer at CinemaCon 2023. The musical film is based on the Alice Walker novel from 1982 and is an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name.

Winfrey said that the film is a “celebration of sisterhood” billed as “not your mama’s Color Purple.” She added that it “can only be experienced on the big screen” and described it as having “magical realism, wholesome family goodness.”

Winfrey was herself part of the Steven Spielberg-directed 1985 film adaptation of the novel. This time, she is a producer.

The movie opens in theatres on 25 December.

The Nun II first teaser trailer released

Another mega trailer release was of The Nun II — the direct sequel to acclaimed horror movie The Nun (2018), which is set in The Conjuring universe.

According to reports, the trailer shows the return of the demon nun amid the sound of church bells and thunder. It begins in what appears like early 20th century Europe before cutting what looks like the 1960s.

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice gets a sequel after 35 years

One of the biggest news at CinemaCon 2023 was Warner Bros.’ official confirmation that a sequel to Burton’s acclaimed 1988 film is in development.

Reports say that a logo of Beetlejuice 2 was also revealed at the event. No other details were shared, but the announcement ended all rumours around the development of the sequel.

