Here Are The 6 Best Trailers From Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl is an annual mega sporting event of the National Football League (NFL). The Super Bowl LVI, or 2022 Super Bowl, was held in California, US, on 13 February 2022. In a contest between NFL teams Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams on the latter’s home ground at the SoFi Stadium, the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20.

The immense popularity of the Super Bowl across the US draws everyone, from top brands to filmmakers, to the sporting arena. While advertisers come in droves to the Super Bowl to present some of the finest ads of products and services, film distributors see it as the perfect platform to reveal movie trailers.

However, it is not that only first-time trailers are released at the Super Bowl. On most occasions, the trailers aired during the game are those released days or even months before the sporting event.

A look at some of the best Super Bowl LVI trailers and everything they reveal

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

In the trailer released at the Super Bowl LVI, Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gave a more detailed look into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

Given that the previous one was part of the end credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), which showed that the multiverse has been thrown open, this can be called the first trailer of the film.

Containing bits from the previous trailer, such as Doctor Strange approaching Wanda and asking her if she knows anything about the multiverse, the new one is more immersive and reveals a series of new characters.

It begins with Strange waking up from a nightmare, which he says haunts him every day. Dystopian scenes, such as New York City disintegrating following the opening of the multiverse and a cloud approaching Kamar-Taj, can also be seen.

The trailer shows Mordo returning to confront Strange, telling the latter that his “desecration of reality will not go unpunished”. The Sorcerer Supreme is shown in technologically advanced handcuffs and is being led by a troop of Ultron-like robots into a massive hall where some people are seated on a high platform. Meanwhile, a voice is then heard saying, “We should tell him the truth”, as Strange looks bemused.

The trailer then plunges viewers into pure action sequences, which also shows Strange grappling with someone and fighting a tentacled being. America Chavez joins the fight, while Wanda faces a version of herself.

One of the Wandas tells Strange that it is not right when he gets to be called a hero after breaking rules while she is labelled the enemy doing the same. Strange also comes across Sinister Strange, who menacingly tells the Sorcerer Supreme, “Things just got out of hand.”

Fans are teased with many new entities in what is certainly among the best Super Bowl LVI trailers. One of them is the Illuminati, a group of extremely powerful superheroes who act behind the scenes and influence major changes in the world. In the Marvel comics, mutant leader Charles Xavier is a member of the Illuminati. Reports suggest that Patrick Stewart is playing the role in the film and is the one whose voice is heard in the trailer.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez and Rachel McAdams.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was certainly one of the best trailers from Super Bowl LVI.

As the first trailer of one of the most anticipated series of 2022, it takes fans of the outstanding epic high-fantasy films back to Middle-earth, created by JRR Tolkien in his outstanding book series.

According to the official synopsis, the story is set “thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings”. This means it is from before the creation of the One Ring, with the trailer hinting the series will be about an adventure, much like The Hobbit.

Otherwise, the 60-second trailer doesn’t reveal much. However, it gives a peep into the magnificent universe that is expected of anything connected to The Lord of the Rings lore.

Fans get to see expansive cities, snowy cliffs, massive waterfalls and dark forests. Humans, dwarves, hobbits, orcs and elves appear fleetingly in the trailer. There is also a scene of war and shots of dangerous beasts.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power casts Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Charlie Vickers as Halbrand, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, and Sophia Nomvete as Disa.

Joining them in key roles are Sir Lenny Henry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Nazanin Boniadi, Peter Mullan and Maxim Baldry.

Nope

The first trailer of Nope begins on a lighter note but quickly descends into the suspense and horror it is all about. It is directed by Jordan Peele, who is best known for directing horror films Get Out (2018) and Us (2019). The film is produced by Peele’s company Monkeypaw and is part of a five-year deal with Universal Pictures.

One of the best Super Bowl LVI trailers, it shows the protagonists on their cattle ranching farm where horses are trained to be portrayed in films. One day, a strange atmospheric phenomenon spooks the animals and begins laying waste to everything in the area. While people dub it a “bad miracle”, the trailer does not reveal what exactly is threatening the animals. However, it drops hints of extraterrestrial happenings.

The film relies on an acclaimed star cast led by Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun, and is supported by Barbie Ferreira, Brandon Perea and Michael Wincott.

Expectations are high from Nope primarily because of the cast and director Peele, who has been nominated for four Oscars and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out. The film releases on 22 July 2022.

The Adam Project

On 10 February, Netflix released the official teaser of The Adam Project. However, in a statement released on 13 February, the streaming giant said, “So after a quick huddle, we’re calling an audible and wrapping up our supersized preview with an exclusive new look at our family-friendly, time-travel adventure, The Adam Project.”

Therefore, on the day of the Super Bowl, Netflix offered a pared-down version of The Adam Project, which included a couple of new blink-and-you-miss-it shots.

The film is about time travel. Ryan Reynolds plays Adam Reed while Walker Scobell portrays the role of a young Adam.

Reynolds’ version of Adam travels back in time to meet his younger self. The two will have to go even further back in time to set things right with their father, Louis Reed (Mark Ruffalo), while dealing with dangerous foes.

Jennifer Garner plays Adam’s mother Ellie Reed, while Zoe Saldaña essays the role of Laura. The film is directed by Shawn Levy.

Ambulance

Michael Bay, best known for the Transformers film franchise, goes behind the camera once again for a film that doesn’t have aliens.

Distributed by Universal Pictures, the film is based on the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen. Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen, who wrote the original, are credited as the writers of the American version, whose screenplay is by Chris Fedak. Bay is one of the producers.

The makers dropped a new trailer at the Super Bowl LVI, with more glimpses of the film. In October 2021, its official trailer mentioned 18 February 2022 as the release date. However, the premiere was pushed to 8 April 2022 later last year.

Ambulance stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Will Sharp, a decorated veteran who is in need of money to cover his wife’s medical expenses. Enter his adoptive brother, Danny Sharp, a career criminal played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

The two brothers hatch a plan to rob USD 32 million from a bank, which goes wrong and forces them to go on the run in an ambulance, with the police hot on their heels.

The film also stars Devan Chandler Long, Eiza González and Moses Ingram.

The Lost City

The Lost City is full of fun and adventure. Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a reclusive author who writes romance-adventure fiction. Model Alan, played by Channing Tatum, models as “Dash”, the hero character in Sage’s books.

The film follows Sage who is abducted by the billionaire Fairfax, who believes one of her books contains the guide to an ancient city and its treasures. Now, Alan must step in to rescue Sage. But the problem is, he is not the ‘brave hero’ portrayed in the books.

Daniel Radcliffe wows fans with his portrayal of the villainous Fairfax in the trailer, which was first released in December 2021. Paramount Pictures revealed a shorter version for its Super Bowl LVI trailer. Both, however, had Brad Pitt playing an unnamed character who actually comes to the rescue of both Sage and Alan.

Directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, The Lost City releases on 25 March 2022.

(Main and Featured images: Kimberley French/Kimberley French – © 2021 Paramount Pictures. All rights reserved./IMDb)