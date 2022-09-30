Comedian Trevor Noah Is Leaving ‘The Daily Show’

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will depart the satirical news programme after seven years, he said Thursday, September 29, giving no timetable for his exit.

“My time is up,” the 38-year-old said in video on the show’s Twitter account. The South African comedian said he missed traveling after being grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road,” he said. “I realised there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring.”

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

The show rose to prominence under former host Jon Stewart, who hosted the show for 16 years before leaving in 2015.

It came as a surprise to many when relatively unknown Noah was announced as Stewart’s replacement. There have been no indications of who will take over from Noah.

“With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps,” said Paramount Global cable network, which owns the Comedy Central show, in a statement to US media.

Noah detailed his upbringing in apartheid-era South Africa as the son of a black South African mother and a white Swiss-German father in Born a Crime, his 2016 best-selling memoir.

“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys,” Noah said.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main and featured image: Comedy Central)