Guess Which ‘Umbrella Academy’ Star Earns The Most On Instagram?

Not contented with topping the streaming charts, it seems the stars of The Umbrella Academy are also dominating social media. A study has revealed which of the actors from the hit superhero series are the most influential on Instagram.

The research analysed the Instagram profiles of all celebrities from season three of Netflix series, which premiered on June 22, to establish which personality is the most influential and has the highest earning-power from social media.

Who’s Top On Instagram

Aidan Gallagher, who portrays Number Five, a snappy and sassy 58-year-old assassin in the body of a 13-year-old, is the most influential cast member, earning almost US$20,000 per sponsored Instagram post.

The 18-year-old has quickly reached the top of his cast’s most-paid list on social media, regardless of being the youngest. Since the release of the first season of The Umbrella Academy, Gallagher has used Instagram for both pleasure and duty, being an activist and an ally for minorities.

Second on the list is Elliot Page, starring as Viktor, also known as Number Seven or “The White Violin”, who is the most powerful of the Hargreeves and caused the end of the world that the siblings have to foil not only once – but twice.

Elliot has almost six million followers on Instagram and an earning power of US$15,476 per sponsored post.

Robert Sheehan can expect to earn an average of up to US$5,737 per Instagram post, making him the third most influential star of the Netflix show. Sheehan, who plays the extravagant Klaus/Number Four, has been on the radar since before The Umbrella Academy, participating in popular projects such as 2013’s “The Mortal Instruments” and the British comedy-drama “Misfits” which aired from 2009 to 2013.

Further down on the list in fourth place there is David Castañeda, who can expect to earn almost US$6,000 for every sponsored post on his Instagram profile for his 2,24 million followers to see. Castañeda’s fictional counterpart is Diego Hargreeves/Number 2, the hothead of the family with a secret soft spot for his siblings.

The top five closes with Emmy Raver-Lampman, whose earning power per sponsored post is of US$5,485. Lampman’s character is Number Three, also known as Allison Hargreeves, now the only sister in the family.

To find out who else from The Umbrella Academy is influential on Instagram, check out the list below:

(Images: Netflix)