Soon You Will Be Able To Own Your Very Own “Red Light, Green Light” Doll From Squid Game

By Shatricia Nair, Oct 11 2021 9:24 am

Amidst the literal blood, sweat, and tears flowing through Netflix’s latest hit, Squid Game, there were three things most recognisable: The shapes on the masks, the green tracksuits, and that terrorising gaze from that infamous giant animatronic “Red Light, Green Light” doll.

squid game red light green light doll
(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’ve particularly enjoyed her role on the show, the good news is you can now have your very own Squid Game doll at home. South Korean toy designer Hyun-Seung Rim (aka twelveDot) has collaborated with fellow designers jackpot777, systemati.k, and BOXTIGER to unleash a number of these Squid Game dolls on fans, albeit in a smaller size.

squid game doll

Don’t be fooled by the doll’s innocently flushed cheeks and neat pigtails, her lifeless stare is just as terrifying as her series counterpart’s, so you’ll want to move at your own risk.

(Hero and featured image credit: @twelveDot)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Shatricia Nair

