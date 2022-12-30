Home > Culture > Film & TV > Examining The YRF Spy Universe That The Movie ‘Pathaan’ Is Part Of
Examining The YRF Spy Universe That The Movie ‘Pathaan’ Is Part Of
Culture

Examining The YRF Spy Universe That The Movie ‘Pathaan’ Is Part Of

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 30 2022 2:00 pm

The movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was recently in the eye of the storm due to its song ‘Besharam Rang’ attracting much controversy. The movie, which is set to release on January 25 2023, is being produced by Yash Raj Films and marks SRK’s return to the big screen after a gap of four years. What’s even more exciting, however, is the fact that the movie Pathaan is part of the YRF Spy Universe that has been in development for more than a decade now.

What is the YRF Spy Universe?

The YRF Spy Universe refers to a series of action-thriller films that feature RAW agents as the main protagonists. 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan as a RAW agent, was the first film to be part of this universe. This was followed by its 2017 sequel Tiger Zinda Hai as well as 2019’s War which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

Culture

Pathan: What’s With The Controversy Around ‘Besharam Rang’ And Deepika Padukone?

By Aayaan Upadhyaya, Dec 21
AM Select

A List Of The Most Expensive Things Owned By Bollywood Icon Shah Rukh Khan

By Sreetama Basu, Jul 17

All of the movies in the YRF Spy Universe have been massive blockbusters, having collectively grossed a whopping INR 1374 crores (RM 734 million). As the the combined budget for these films was INR 435 crores (RM 232 million), you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that the films have raked in huge profits. As such, it’s no wonder that Yash Raj Films is planning on expanding the universe with sequels and new franchises. While Pathaan is introducing new characters to this universe next year, we will also be reunited with old characters like Kabir and Tiger in the near future.

A timeline of all the movies part of the YRF Spy Universe so far

1. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Ek Tha Tiger
Picture credits: Courtesy IMDb

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey
Plot: Avinash “Tiger” Singh Rathore, a RAW agent, is tasked with recovering vital information before his Pakistani counterparts.
Box office: INR 334 crores (RM 178 million)

2. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Tiger Zinda Hai
Picture credits: Courtesy IMDb

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Girish Karnad 
Plot: Joining forces with Zoya, the sequel sees Tiger trying to rescue a group of nurses who have been held hostage by militants in Iraq.
Box office: INR 565 crores (RM 302 million)

3. War (2019)

YRF Spy Universe
Picture credits: Courtesy IMDb

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Mashhor Amrohi, and Ashutosh Rana
Plot: Indian soldier Khalid Rahmani is assigned to eliminate his former mentor and RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal as the latter has apparently gone rogue.
Box office: INR 475 crores (RM 254 million)

Culture

Shah Rukh Khan’s Spectacular Mannat Mansion Will Leave You Awestruck

By Romaa Daas, Nov 10
AM Select

Bollywood Star Deepika Padukone To Unveil FIFA World Cup Trophy At Closing Ceremony

By Preeti Kulkarni, Dec 18

Which new movies are being planned for the YRF Spy Universe in the future?

Besides Pathaan which is set to release in January 2023, other films that have been planned for the YRF Universe include War 2 and Tiger 3. Both of these films are highly anticipated sequels to already successful films.

(Main and featured image credits: Yash Raj Films) 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the net worth of YRF?

Answer: Founded by Yash Chopra in 1970, Yash Raj Films currently has a net worth of US$ 970 million. (RM 4.3 billion)

Question: Who is the owner of YRF spy universe?

Answer: Like all movies and movie franchises produced by YRF, the owner of the YRF Spy Universe is Aditya Chopra.

Question: What are the previous works by YRF spy universe?

Answer: Before Pathaan, other films that are part of the YRF Spy Universe include Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, as well as War.

Question: What are the upcoming movies by Shah Rukh Khan?

Answer: Besides Pathaan, SRK's upcoming films include Jawan, directed by Atlee and Raj Kumar Hirani's Dunki.

Action Movies bollywood cinematic universe Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan Katrina Kaif Movies Pathaan Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan War
written by.

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
A Lange & Sohne pop culture business

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.