The movie Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone was recently in the eye of the storm due to its song ‘Besharam Rang’ attracting much controversy. The movie, which is set to release on January 25 2023, is being produced by Yash Raj Films and marks SRK’s return to the big screen after a gap of four years. What’s even more exciting, however, is the fact that the movie Pathaan is part of the YRF Spy Universe that has been in development for more than a decade now.

What is the YRF Spy Universe?

The YRF Spy Universe refers to a series of action-thriller films that feature RAW agents as the main protagonists. 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan as a RAW agent, was the first film to be part of this universe. This was followed by its 2017 sequel Tiger Zinda Hai as well as 2019’s War which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles.

All of the movies in the YRF Spy Universe have been massive blockbusters, having collectively grossed a whopping INR 1374 crores (RM 734 million). As the the combined budget for these films was INR 435 crores (RM 232 million), you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that the films have raked in huge profits. As such, it’s no wonder that Yash Raj Films is planning on expanding the universe with sequels and new franchises. While Pathaan is introducing new characters to this universe next year, we will also be reunited with old characters like Kabir and Tiger in the near future.

A timeline of all the movies part of the YRF Spy Universe so far

1. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranvir Shorey

Plot: Avinash “Tiger” Singh Rathore, a RAW agent, is tasked with recovering vital information before his Pakistani counterparts.

Box office: INR 334 crores (RM 178 million)

2. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)



Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, Girish Karnad

Plot: Joining forces with Zoya, the sequel sees Tiger trying to rescue a group of nurses who have been held hostage by militants in Iraq.

Box office: INR 565 crores (RM 302 million)

3. War (2019)

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Mashhor Amrohi, and Ashutosh Rana

Plot: Indian soldier Khalid Rahmani is assigned to eliminate his former mentor and RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal as the latter has apparently gone rogue.

Box office: INR 475 crores (RM 254 million)

Which new movies are being planned for the YRF Spy Universe in the future?

Besides Pathaan which is set to release in January 2023, other films that have been planned for the YRF Universe include War 2 and Tiger 3. Both of these films are highly anticipated sequels to already successful films.

