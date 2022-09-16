“Malaysia, truly Asia” — a tagline that encapsulates the essence of our country’s unique diversity. Home to mouth-watering cuisines, scenic adventures and rich heritage, Malaysia is a melting pot of culture. The country thrives on its colonial and modern architecture, lush greenery and serene beaches. And if you didn’t know, Malaysia is ranked 18th as the Most Peaceful Country in the 2022 Global Peace Index.

Whether you’re thinking of planning a road trip with your loved ones or are craving Malaysia’s finest cuisines, we got you. Don’t feel stressed or utterly confused about where you should explore next. With our curated guide to Malaysia, we’re celebrating our beautiful home by helping you find unique spots to boast about in Malaysia. From city adventures to hiking trips, prepare for an experience of a lifetime.

In the spirit of Malaysia Day today, September 16, we showcase everything that our amazing nation has to offer.

The complete guide to exploring Malaysia, from food to travel

Travel

Take a trip to the forest, and embrace your inner zen at these 15 nature retreats near KL city.

Yurts, tipis and geodomes; it’s the best kind of camping without having to sacrifice the comfort of luxury. Surprise your friends and family with a glamping holiday in Malaysia.

Blessed with gorgeous beaches, untouched jungles and gushing waterfalls, Malaysia has plenty to offer for the avid hiker. While a typical excursion prioritises natural beauty, the hiking trails we are introducing to you below emphasise on good food as a reward for getting out and about.

Nature lover, wildlife enthusiast, conservationist or simply a seeker of comfort — whatever tag you may give yourself, an uninterrupted getaway at a luxury island resort is something that everyone craves. These are the most gorgeous ones in Malaysia.

When it comes to a short getaway, Penang is always a good idea. A haven for street food, its fair share of hipster joints and pockets of culture await visitors. Here are 10 charming hotels to stay at.

These hidden gems make for a desirable destination for many travellers. With this guide, find out which island around Malaysia will be your next beach getaway.

You deserve a good holiday. You know you do. Why not skip the sea of selfie sticks and boorish tour-bus throngs for a proper road trip in Malaysia?

If spending the night away from your home doesn’t appeal to you that much, here is a list of day trips in the vicinity of KL and Selangor you can contemplate.

Planning a quick jaunt to Langkawi over the weekend? Here’s how you can make the most of your time.

Skip the mall, breathe in that fresh air and soak up the best outdoor activities by booking these adventures in Malaysia.

The Malaysian tourism industry is all geared up for a massive wave of travellers to return. More and more luxury hotels have sprouted up across the nation in 2022, and even more are currently in development, with both 5 star hotels in KL and Penang. Here are the ones on our radar.

Located in Resorts World Genting in Pahang Darul Makmur, Malaysia, First World Hotel stands proud as the world’s largest hotel. We find out more about the historic building.

As the first of the brand to arrive in Malaysia, the 5-star hotel sets the bar for future establishments with its chic design and total commitment to the environment.

Luxury hotel brand Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts will be launching its first hotel in Kuala Lumpur in 2024.

In need of a tropical holiday? These luxury beach resorts in Johor might be your next holiday destination.

Seeking a family-friendly beach resort for your next vacation with your loved ones? We’ve got you covered.

If you’re more inclined towards a road trip somewhere nearer, maybe Desaru Coast should be on your cards. Here’s a complete rundown on where to stay and all the sights you should check out.

Known for its pristine beaches and coastal town, Desaru is a great way to escape the bustling city and hectic schedule, and also offers a smorgasbord of attractions and activities.

As one of Southeast Asia’s largest and most powerful countries, Malaysia is endowed with both economic prosperity and natural bounty. This makes Malaysia a great place to start a long and luxurious yacht charter vacation.

How many times have you seen business tycoons and other eminent personalities make a grand entry with private jets and secretly wanted to experience it at least once in your lifetime? Well, here’s all you need to know about booking a private jet charter in Malaysia.

Food & Drink

If there is one dish that Malaysians can never say no to, it would be nasi lemak. Check out our guide to Malaysia for the best nasi lemak joints in KL and PJ.

On the hunt for the best murtabak? We can help with you that. If you’re a fan of omelette pancakes, trust the murtabak to come to the rescue.

Exploring the outstanding diversity of Asia’s cuisines and cultures, CNN, in partnership with Turkish Airlines, has released a list of 50 street foods in Asia that the publication calls the best — and three of Malaysia’s local offerings are included.

Putting Malaysia on the map, these cooks and chefs are introducing heritage recipes, authentic Malaysian flavours, and classic nostalgic dishes such as nasi lemak, roti canai, dosa, laksa, and mee goreng to the global level.

Luce Osteria Contemporanea and Proof Pizza + Wine have placed among Asia’s Top 50 Pizzas 2022, a list of rankings that surveys all the best pizzerias on the continent.

The term omakase means “I’ll leave it up to you” and is commonly used in Japan where patrons let the chef choose and serve specially curated specialties that are often seasonal.

Malaysians’ taste in Japanese food has clearly evolved from conveyer belt sushi to more authentic and traditional Japanese cuisine, such as omakase and izakaya-style meals. If you just can’t get enough of Japanese cuisine, here are the best new restaurants to visit.

Real wagyu beef is one of the most highly sought-after and expensive meats in the world. This is because of its unique and high marbling content which imparts a luxurious texture and buttery flavour. Here are the best restaurants in KL dishing up this decadent delicacy.

You can indulge in the very best American BBQ right here in the Klang Valley – we’re talking delicious smoky ribs, brisket, burgers, and more.

Korean fried chicken is among the best variations of chicken available, hands down, and these eateries promise to satisfy your craving.

For many of us Malaysians especially, our first memory of waffles would probably be the A&W fast food version with vanilla ice cream. These Klang Valley spots however, serve up much more elaborate renditions that straddle both savoury and sweet.

From Asian Fusion to Contemporary French, Penang really does have it all when it comes to food.

Brunch outings are great, but for a full-day itinerary in Penang, cafe-hopping in George Town is actually the tastier fit. Here’s where to go.

Even if you’re not a fan of sweets, there are so many types of chocolates out there that can cater to different palates.

It’s moist, it’s rich and contains a sinful taste of dark and dangerous quality. You can never go wrong with chocolate cakes, and we found the best spots in the city that provide the most delicious decadent treat.

Cilantro, Eat and Cook, and Nadodi have been included in the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022’s 51–100 honour roll.

From scintillating red wines to homegrown whiskeys and gins, these different Malaysian wines and spirits have varied flavour profiles and tropical tastes that are sure to linger on your taste buds.

Timah is the first locally produced, award-winning whiskey and is named after the Malay word for ‘tin’ — recalling the tin mining era of British Malaya, which was one of the earliest types of mining operated in Malaysia.

These cocktail bars go beyond serving the classic margarita. Bartenders here use their creativity and innovation to conjure up unique recipes using ingredients and recipes that you wouldn’t usually find in an alcoholic drink. Tag your friends and keep these new cocktail bars in mind next time you’re looking for a place to have a fun night out in KL.

These two relatively new bars in Bukit Damansara are located in the quieter side of the area, along Jalan Setia Bakti. Therefore, you wouldn’t have to deal with too much of the crowds, and there’s a sense of exclusivity when you visit either BAC or Reka:Bar.

Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur has been named the Best Bar in Malaysia by Asia’s 50 Best Bars for the third consecutive year, excelling once again in the seventh edition of the annual event.

Malaysia’s best bar showcases a repertoire that draws inspiration from Malaysian terroir, farmers and their produce, and features drinks infused with a diversity of locally-sourced ingredients such as figs, cocoa and kedondong.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 has revealed its extended list from 51 till 100 — and Coley, Backdoor Bodega and Three X Co have made the cut.

Culture

From Syamsul Yusof’s top-charting Mat Kilau to the best-selling animated film Ejen Ali: The Movie, we have curated a list of the highest-grossing local films in Malaysia and where you can watch them.

We briefly chatted with Sean about how he landed the role in Warner Bros’ latest DC League of Super-Pets and what the process was like voicing an adorable dog named Waffles.

From Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh to Henry Golding and Ronny Chieng, many homegrown names are making waves in the global entertainment industry in their unique ways — and putting Malaysia on the world map.

There’s a chance you may recognise these names. But if any of them seem unfamiliar to you, it’s time to discover these up-and-coming stars and add them to your radar.

Is it safe to say that Hallyu, or the K-wave, is taking over the world? Yes, indeed. But several Malaysians are also making our country proud with their burgeoning influence in South Korea.

Bond with your family over these Malaysian movies this Merdeka Day We’ve curated a list of the most iconic Malaysian film worth watching that tackle historical event and essential yet relatable issues.

Ever wondered what life was like for dwellers of Malaya of yore? These gratifying books of novels and memoirs about life in Malaya written pre-Merdeka will appease your curiosity.

Contributing to the development of Malaysia in the 21st Century, these innovations have monumental implications in the fields of politics, science, sports, arts, and culture.

We speak to various talented individuals who cross cultural lines and embrace the art forms that are typically performed by different races, in true Malaysian spirit.

Curious about Sarawak Day which falls on July 22? We delve into the story behind the official independence day of the state of Sarawak in northwest Borneo.

Fashion

These organisations are where you can donate old clothes to, whether at the headquarters or bins located all around Selangor and Kuala Lumpur. Some can even arrange collection from you if you have plenty to part with.

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (or KLFW) is one of the most-anticipated cultural events in the country. Its recently concluded edition marked its 10th anniversary.

Coupled with the courage to look inward instead of yielding to how things have always been done, Hatta’s singular vision to introduce new ways of creating stylish clothes, has won him a unique accolade in the Malaysian Book of Records.

Whether you’re a stickler for tradition or you’re looking to experiment with new styles, these are the standout Raya collections of 2022.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

(Main image: Esmonde Yong/ Unsplash; Featured image: Wengang Zhai/ Unsplash)