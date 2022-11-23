Home > Culture > Living > Balenciaga Has Created A Bench Stacked With Rugs, And It Can Be Yours For RM200,900
Balenciaga Has Created A Bench Stacked With Rugs, And It Can Be Yours For RM200,900
Culture

Balenciaga Has Created A Bench Stacked With Rugs, And It Can Be Yours For RM200,900

By: Trinetra Paul, Nov 23 2022 6:00 pm

Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has become famed for eccentric concepts, bold styles and vivid graphics, thanks to its recent quirky projects that have included destroyed sneakers, and bags resembling garbage sacks and potato chip packets. Just in time for the festive gifting season, the brand has launched a new Balenciaga Objects collection of equally whimsical items that do not fail to impress and astonish. The range features highlights such as a soap bar costing USD 500 and a dog bowl tagged at USD 900, along with a bench layered with rugs — which amounts to as much as USD 46,300, or RM 200,900.

Yes, you read that right. Balenciaga’s new drop is created in collaboration with Duch artist Tejo Remy who is known for creating wacky functional furniture with reused materials at Droog Design. Don’t scoff at the bench just yet — it’s already sold out on Balenciaga’s website.

Style

Balenciaga Is The First Luxury Fashion House To Leave Twitter

By Augustman Malaysia, Nov 17
Style

City To Hourglass: 8 Essential Balenciaga Bags To Add To Your Wardrobe

By Trinetra Paul, Sep 01

Here are all the details about the new Balenciaga Objects Bench

What is the bench made of?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mfw o_o (@myfacewheno_o)

There is no doubt that this bench bears every bit of the Balenciaga hallmark. It is made entirely out of the brand’s cut-offs and has a mix of polyester, cotton, polyamide and silk, and sits on a wooden base.

A collaborative brainchild of Balenciaga boss Demna and Remy, the furniture piece was exhibited across select Balenciaga stores before being listed on the official website.

Style

Have You Heard About The Balenciaga x Bang & Olufsen Speaker Bag?

By Augustman Malaysia, Jul 18
Style

Balenciaga Has Made A Bag Modelled After Lay’s Potato Chips

By Manas Sen Gupta, Oct 15

Cost and size of the bench

This unique creation from the fashion label comes in three sizes — small, medium and large — but isn’t light on the wallet. The three variations cost USD 18,000, USD 28,900 and USD 46,300, respectively.

The small size weighs 74 kg and comes in dimensions of 80 cm in length, 60.96 cm in height and 44.95 cm in width. While the medium version weighs 147 kg and has a length of 160.02 cm, the largest model weighs a massive 220 kg, measures 239.77 cm in length, and has the same height and width.

Buy Balenciaga bench small

Buy Balenciaga bench medium

Buy Balenciaga bench large

(Main and featured image: Balenciaga)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

Balenciaga Balenciaga collection Demna Gvasalia fashion furniture living Objects Collection style
written by.

Trinetra Paul
Trinetra is an ardent foodie and bibliophile who writes about films, travel, food and lifestyle. As a writer and literature student, slam poetry and storytelling are her go to jam. When not working, Trinetra is busy looking for her next place to visit or binge-watching Instagram videos for travel inspiration.
 
Films Travel Food lifestyle

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustmanmy
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.