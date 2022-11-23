Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has become famed for eccentric concepts, bold styles and vivid graphics, thanks to its recent quirky projects that have included destroyed sneakers, and bags resembling garbage sacks and potato chip packets. Just in time for the festive gifting season, the brand has launched a new Balenciaga Objects collection of equally whimsical items that do not fail to impress and astonish. The range features highlights such as a soap bar costing USD 500 and a dog bowl tagged at USD 900, along with a bench layered with rugs — which amounts to as much as USD 46,300, or RM 200,900.

Yes, you read that right. Balenciaga’s new drop is created in collaboration with Duch artist Tejo Remy who is known for creating wacky functional furniture with reused materials at Droog Design. Don’t scoff at the bench just yet — it’s already sold out on Balenciaga’s website.

Here are all the details about the new Balenciaga Objects Bench

What is the bench made of?

There is no doubt that this bench bears every bit of the Balenciaga hallmark. It is made entirely out of the brand’s cut-offs and has a mix of polyester, cotton, polyamide and silk, and sits on a wooden base.

A collaborative brainchild of Balenciaga boss Demna and Remy, the furniture piece was exhibited across select Balenciaga stores before being listed on the official website.

Cost and size of the bench

This unique creation from the fashion label comes in three sizes — small, medium and large — but isn’t light on the wallet. The three variations cost USD 18,000, USD 28,900 and USD 46,300, respectively.

The small size weighs 74 kg and comes in dimensions of 80 cm in length, 60.96 cm in height and 44.95 cm in width. While the medium version weighs 147 kg and has a length of 160.02 cm, the largest model weighs a massive 220 kg, measures 239.77 cm in length, and has the same height and width.

