Indoor plants are not just known for improving the quality of air and making your home’s ambience more welcoming, they also create a sense of positivity. However, while some of the best indoor plants are believed to bring prosperity into our lives, others are avoided for being unlucky and attracting negative energies. But how can one decide which plant is good and which isn’t? Well, here comes the concept of Vastu Shastra.

What is Vastu Shastra?

Similar to the Chinese philosophy of Feng Shui, Vastu Shastra is the science of creating structures to promote harmony within that enclosed space. This includes homes, schools, commercial buildings and shops. It is also an art of placing objects in the house to balance negative and positive energies.

Ancient India was blessed with the knowledge of science and architecture. From the ancient rock-cut architecture of Gavaksha or ‘Chaitya arches’ to the grandeur of the Vijayanagara Empire in Hampi, Indian architecture was based on Vastu Shastra that hails from a prosperous Harappan civilisation. Encompassing several years of knowledge, the principles of science are documented in the Vedas and many manuscripts of Indian literature, dating back to 5,000 years. Today, it continues to be a core of modern architecture.

The Sanskrit term Vastu Shastra translates into the ‘science of architecture.’ Catering to functional architectural designs, it uses the concepts of fire, water, air, earth and space and spiritual beliefs to create a friendly setting or a peaceful place to live. This structuring of these places also includes the placement of windows, doors, stairs and kitchen.

Vastu Shastra is also consulted while decorating a house. This includes the positioning of objects, where plants play a crucial role. Though there are many plant types to choose from, some of which are simply gorgeous, not every plant you may like is suitable for your home as per the principles of Vastu Shastra.

How do indoor plants affect the Vastu of a home?

Vastu Shastra’s science applies to how and where you place plants in your home, as their positioning affects the health, fortune and wealth of its residents. While plants like bamboo, tulsi, jasmine, aloe vera and money plants are suitable for indoor gardening, thorny plants like cactus and creepers should be avoided, as they are believed to attract negative energies. However, you may include roses in your balcony garden.

Additionally, the positioning of plants can be related to the theme of a room and the structure of a house. For instance, placing indoor plants, except snake plants, in the bedroom should be avoided. Vastu Shastra also mentions the direction of the indoor garden to boost the flow of positive energies, as well as eliminate negativity.

Vastu experts also advise placing large and bushy plants in the southwest area of your home. Growing plants in your backyard or indoor garden promote stability and success.

