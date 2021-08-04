Playfully termed ‘Mata Fair’ the Book Xcess Travel fair encourages readers to travel with their mind’s eye during this time of pandemic.

Playing on the more famous Malaysian Association of Tours and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair, which sees plenty of deals for travellers available, the Book Xcess Mata Fair promises plenty of deals as well, but for one to travel safely in their own headspace, via the myriad of book offerings. Plus, let’s not forget that ‘Mata’ which means ‘eye’ in Malay is also present in the company’s logo – which ties it all together perfectly.

Book Xcess was very dedicated to its Mata Fair that the company even created a spoof website and social media accounts to get the public more invested into their idea of travelling via books.

“While it may not be possible to travel physically due to the current pandemic, why not reignite the passion for travel and begin the ‘journey of a thousand miles’ through the pages of a book. Our desire to travel and learn about the world has become difficult due to current restrictions and the realities that impact and affect us, as a result of Covid-19. The whole world has come to a ‘standstill’ and has halted all forms of travel for the past two years, something no one could have predicted. With the travel fair theme, we want to rekindle the passion for travelling through the pages of a book and, more importantly, encourage Malaysians to enjoy and experience the joy of travel again through books.” said Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of BookXcess on its Mata Fair.

Kicking off from the 4th of August 2021, BookXcess invites book lovers to board the ‘train of imagination’ to discover places around the world and travel through reading about fascinating places and cultures in a virtual journey with books. It’s an experiential journey through books based on popular destinations around the world, in keeping with its Mata Fair theme. The BookXcess website’s main page has been redesigned to showcase a host of book titles and themes that focus on topics such as food, culture, architecture, mythical experiences, fantasies, and so much more. Readers in Malaysia can embark on a journey through ‘armchair travelling’ and enjoy exclusive deals on travel-related books and more.

Plus, BookXcess has teamed up with Klook Malaysia – a one-stop platform for Malaysians to book the best attractions, activities, staycations, dining experiences, weekend things-to-do and more, not just in Malaysia but for more than 400 cities around the world – who has come on board as the ‘Official Travel Partner’ for the ‘travel fair’. BookXcess has created a series of ‘travel deals’ teasers that have been enticing the public to explore the world through its thematic promotions online.

The Book Xcess Mata Fair promotion ends on the 10th of August 2021; for more info or to purchase books, visit the Book Xcess website.

(Featured image by Suzy Hazelwood from Pexels; other images from Book Xcess)