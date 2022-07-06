This Disney-Themed Mansion Comes With A ‘Star Wars’ Millennium Falcon Theatre, And It Can Be Yours For $15M
By: Sara Yap, Jul 6 2022 1:45 pm

If you adore Star Wars and have some US$15 million (RM 67 million) to spare, consider moving into this extravagant Disney-themed mansion, which is outfitted with a theatre based on the Millennium Falcon.

Located in the ultra-exclusive Golden Oak neighbourhood at Florida’s Disney World Resort, it’s only apt that the Mediterranean-style, 11,000-square-foot property is packed with Disney references. But what truly stands out is its ode to the iconic Star Wars starship. Its plush home theatre is crafted to resemble the Millennium Falcon’s cockpit and is decked out with control panels, knobs and views of the “galaxy” outside — the front windows are painted black and dotted with stars, while the sides depict images of the Death Star.

A bar counter at the back — where baby Yoda, Mickey Mouse and even The Lion King‘s Simba take pride of place — completes the ultimate movie-watching and “flying” experience. According to the estate’s property listing agent from Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in an interview with New York Post, a life-size Chewbacca also resides in the theatre.

More Star Wars elements can be found in one of the mansion’s bedrooms, which is furnished in shades of blue and features Yoda, R2D2 and other figurines on its shelves. Its bed is also wrapped in sheets emblazoned with motifs from the popular film franchise.

This bedroom features Star Wars bedsheets and various figurines of Yoda, R2D2 and more. (Image: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

The sprawling mansion is equipped with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, and went up for sale late last month. It’s beautifully decorated with other Disney-inspired touches such as a spiral staircase and stained glass windows reminiscent of Beauty and the Beast, a replica of the marble fireplace from the apartment above Cinderella’s castle, and even a whimsical pizza oven shaped like Toothless from How To Train Your Dragon.

Its lavish highlights also include a luxurious resort pool with a rock waterfall, a massive courtyard perfect for hosting everything from cosy tête-à-têtes to fancy soirées, and a separate guesthouse to accommodate your visiting friends and family.

You can view more images of the mansion here.

(All images: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

