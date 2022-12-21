Not only do plants symbolise the way of life, but they also add aesthetic appeal to one’s home decor and enhance the aura of that space. While some of them are used for purely decorative purposes, others are used as feng shui plants according to the ancient traditional Chinese practice. The Chinese word ‘feng’ means wind and ‘shui’ means water and these plants signify growth and kindness which attracts the quality of nurturing with patience and compassion in the plant parent. And, to be specific, there are some plants that are actually feng shui money plants, meaning that they attract wealth along with positivity, prosperity, peace of mind, good fortune and balance in relationships.

Additionally, tropical foliage in the house also symbolises coexistence and helps in conserving the environment in every possible way in the modern civilisation, where the world is being transformed into a concrete jungle.

Whether we are inside or outside, the air we breathe poses a persistent threat to our health. According to studies, these plants also work as air purifiers and cleanses the air we breathe.

Feng shui plants give better results when they are placed in a particular direction, which is south-eastern corner of your house. Because according to the experts, the south-eastern direction belongs to planet Venus which brings luxury and balance in relationships.

Also, these plants should never be subject to water clogging because that’s when they tend to die. They should always be kept in well-drained pots and in indirect sunlight to breathe and grow.

A feng shui money plant is surely an addition which you should make to your house to ensure the inflow of positive energies and wealth, especially in the new year. There are various types available in the market and you can choose to buy the one which fits your criteria.

Pick from these feng shui money plants to bring positive energy in your home

(Main and Featured image: Kate Darmody/Unsplash)