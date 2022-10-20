Glow Up: Amazing DIY Deepavali Lighting Ideas For Your Home

Are you ready for Deepavali, aka the festival of lights? The concept of lighting décor styles has shifted from pricey market-driven trends to homey inventive ones. Here, we’ve shared some creative and eco-friendly DIY Deepavali (or Diwali) lighting ideas to liven up your homes and workplaces.

Lighting is a vital element that may improve any area by influencing the ambience of the space. As Deepavali approaches on October 24, it goes without saying that lighting should play an important role in your home décor and remodelling plans. Of all the Diwali preparations, people enjoy adorning their homes the most. This time, we’re bringing you some insane Deepawali DIY lighting ideas. So, whether you’re a procrastinator like us, or if you didn’t have time for this grandiose affair, here are some last-minute Diwali DIY lighting ideas.

Bottle Lights

Bottle lights never go out of style; whether it’s Diwali, Christmas, or any other occasion, these lights create a welcoming ambiance in your house during the festive season. All you need is a bottle and a string of fairy lights to get started.

Paper Bag Lanterns

Paper-bag lanterns are inspired by the best-out-of-waste concept. Rather than discarding these brown paper bags after your Deepavali shopping, make DIY lighting paper lanterns out of them.

Floating Candles

What’s not to love about floating candles? Floating candles are trendy and look great as a centrepiece or accent décor. Simply fill adorned bowls with water and place floating candles in them. You may also put flowers or flower petals and/or glitter. Keep these bowls in different spots around your home, such as on the centre table with sweets and dry fruits alongside them, which looks really elegant. You may also paint or design rangolis around these bowls.

Mason Jar Lanterns

Another offbeat way to make Diwali lights is to use a mason jar and cover it with a thick lace. You may use different designs and colours of laces, or you can paint the mason jars in different colours. After that, place a tea light candle inside and light it. That’s all. Deepavali décor that is simple yet exquisite.

Hula Hoop Chandeliers

Chandeliers are ideal for a living area, and with gorgeous lighting, they can be used both indoors and outdoors. All that is required is to wind fairy lights around a hula hoop to create a chandelier-style centrepiece. You may also add some leaves or pampas grass around it to make it look even more impressive. This one-of-a-kind light setup offers a royal and rustic style to your space, quickly transforming it into a party-perfect décor.

Handcrafted Lampshades

Make stunning DIY lampshades out of coloured papers for your Deepavali lighting. Perforate a design on a rectangular sheet of paper using a needle. Fold the paper into a cylindrical shape or any shape you desire and glue the ends together. Place it over a candle or diya to enjoy the lovely glowing effect it generates. You can also put them on the bulbs of your night lamp to change the colour of the lighting in your room.

Make Your Own Lamp

This one is for you if you’re a pro at pottery or would like to give it a shot. Make these lamps in any size and shape you want for your DIY Diwali lighting. Once done, you may place a tea light candle or fairy lights inside to add a beautiful illumination to your masterpiece.

