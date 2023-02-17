Hardik Pandya is a name that needs no introduction. One of the most popular cricketers in the world, he is part of India’s national cricket team and has played a significant role in ensuring crutch victories. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pandya is the captain of Gujarat Titans and helped secure the team’s victory during its debut season in 2022.

Pandya is an all-rounder. He plays both as a right-handed batsman and a right-arm fast-medium bowler. He is also known for his exceptional fielding skills.

Hardik Pandya’s Career Highlights

In 2015, Pandya started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians and his stellar performance on the field led him to a spot in the Indian national team. In 2016, Pandya made his international cricket debut in the T20I in Australia under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In the same year, he also made his debut in ODI cricket against New Zealand. He also became the fourth Indian to be named ‘player of the match’ in his ODI debut after Sandeep Patil, Mohit Sharma and K. L. Rahul.

In April 2019, he was named in India’s squad for the 2019 Cricket World Cup and on 27 June 2019, made his 50th ODI appearance in a match against the West Indies. In July 2022, Pandya scored his best bowling figure of 4/24 against England, which was played at Old Trafford. In the same match, he scored 71 runs to become one of a select few players to have scored a 50 and picked up four wickets in the same match.

Looking at Hardik Pandya’s impressive Net Worth

As of February 2023, Pandya’s net worth stands at a whopping INR 91 crores (MYR 48.6 million), with most of his income coming through his match earnings and endorsements. In the 2022 edition of IPL, Gujarat Titans signed Pandya for a sum of INR 5 crore (MYR 2.6 million) and even retained him for the same amount for the 2023 season.

Playing for India, the cricketer gets INR 15 lakh (MYR 80,253 approx.) per Test match, INR 6 lakh (MYR 32,101 approx.) per ODI match and INR 3 lakh (MYR 16,050 approx.) per T20 International. Apart from this, the athlete has a central contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is placed in the C category, which helps him earn INR 1 crore (MYR 535,025 approx.) annually.

Hardik Pandya’s net worth: His brand endorsements

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Just like actors, cricketers in India are famous for their brand endorsements. Likewise, Pandya also has multiple brand endorsements under his belt including popular names like Monster Energy, Hala Play, Gulf Oil, Star Sports, Gillette, Zaggle, Sin Denim, BoAt and Oppo. In November 2022, he also signed a deal with Reliance Retail, making him their brand ambassador.

Hardik Pandya’s personal life

Pandya was born on October 11 1993 in the state of Gujarat. His elder brother Krunal Pandya has also played for the Indian Cricket Team and is currently part of the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants’ squad. On January 1 2020, Pandya got engaged to Nataša Stanković and later got married on 31 May 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. On July 30, 2020, the couple welcomed their son Agastya Pandya.

In 2023, the couple renewed their vows again in a Christian as well as a Hindu wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The duo announced the news by posting dreamy photographs from both ceremonies on their Instagram with the caption “Now and Forever”.

Hardik Pandya’s net worth: His properties and fancy car collection

Along with his brother and their family, Pandya lives in a 6000-square feet penthouse in Vadodara, Gujarat. According to Times of India, the player’s luxurious house is located in Diwalipura, a luxe area in Vadodara, and is valued at an estimated INR 3.6 crore (MYR 1.9 million approx.).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The cricketer is also famous for his love for cars and owns a fancy collection. These include the Audi A6, Lamborghini Huracan EVO, Range Rover Vogue, Jeep Compass, Mercedes G-wagon, Rolls Royce, Porsche Cayenne and Toyota Etios. In 2017, Pandya and his brother also gifted their father a Jeep Compass.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Hardik Pandya)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India