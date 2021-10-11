Hermès’ recent collections bespeak a sensitivity to the times.

For Spring 2022 menswear, creative director Véronique Nichanian expressed our collective yearning for wide open spaces with reversible, breezy clothes that work indoors and outdoors. In womenswear, head honcho Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski delivered a spectacular fashion triptych for Autumn/Winter 2021 with pieces move with you, be it around the house or on the streets. Lignes Sensibles, the maison’s latest high jewellery collection by Pierre Hardy, makes a case for self-love as the pandemic robs us of social interactions.

The release of Hermès Home Collection 2021 presents yet another deliberation of today’s reality. Unveiled at Milan Design Week, the collection invites tactile exploration within the house as we stay in more than ever. Raw, natural materials are used to bring a sense of physicality, offering a grounding cord to help anchor us in the here-and-now. Ahead, we spotlight our favourite pieces from the range:

Sillage d’Hermès

Sink into this generous totem armchair inspired by faraway places and be welcomed by its unexpected softness and sensuality. Designed by architects at Studio Mumbai, the organically-shaped seat features a robust wooden structure coated with a unique compound containing cellulose microfibres made in Puglia, the 16th century-birthplace of papier mâché. The imperfect lines are hand painted before finishing with a matte varnish.

Lignage d’Hermès

Another piece by Studio Mumbai, this blue stone table from Hainaut, Belgium begins its life black but becomes white when engraved. Run your fingers along the lines on the sunburst tabletop, which is painstakingly carved by the stonemason with a ruler to mimic rays of light.

Sarazine

In 1996, Jean-Michel Sarazin, an artisan in the trunks workshop, channelled the emblematic materials and know-how of the French maison and designed a table lamp for the Hermès home collections. The lampshade is made of writing paper and the structure is crafted from natural cowhide leather that is beautifully saddle-stitched. A study in style, the timeless light fixture makes a return in this collection together with a larger option.

Sialk

A new material has now joined the Hermès home collections. These six intriguing centrepieces are created with a sheet of copper, which is tinted with enamels applied and fired to bring out contrasting elements such as transparency and depth, as well as metallic coldness alongside vibrant colours.

Bed covers

What’s more luxurious than cashmere? These exquisite Hermès Home bed covers — embroidered with gold threads. Named after cities in the US where quilting is an art form, the New Haven, Fall River and Williamstown bedspread are the work of American artist Carson Converse, who has reimagined Gianpaolo Pagni’s designs inspired by images of his childhood with her signature technique.

Tigre Bayadère

The royal tiger discovered in the archives of the Images d’Épinal has been resurrected in a drawing by Gianpaolo Pagni. There is a contrast between the wild strength of a majestic feline and the velvety texture of cashmere, printed using the screen technique.

