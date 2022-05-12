HOOGA Collaborates With The Makeover Guys To Elevate Your Home and Living Experience

A home is more than just four walls and a roof over your head. Over the years, The Makeover Guys has established itself as the ultimate property makeover solutions provider. Committed to its vision in guiding property players to achieve their fullest potential, the renowned company has effectively redefined the age-old property industry and made it accessible for people to live in better homes. This year, The Makeover Guys are taking a step beyond the boundaries, announcing an exciting collaboration with modern home décor brand HOOGA to elevate your home and living experience.

Through this strategic collaboration, the pair is offering numerous initiatives that are bound to inject new life into the industry. From exciting new styles to refreshing design themes, the HOOGA x The Makeover Guys (HxTMG) collaboration is dedicated to redefining the way people approach aesthetic space. Furthermore, the collaboration is marked by the official launch of the HxTMG pop-up store in Mid Valley. The store is launched with the goal to provide customers a domain to experience the best of both worlds.

“We’re excited to announce this collaboration as it’s always been our goal to bring accessible home makeover services to all Malaysians. Now through this collaboration, we are entering a new frontier for our brand – the mall and retail space. This makes us even more accessible to a much wider audience. When it comes to renovations and makeovers, we know that people are always concerned about cost, style and quality. Now through this collaboration, even more Malaysians can learn that The Makeover Guys offers the ideal balance of all three qualities when it comes to creating beautiful homes. Today’s announcements are just the start of what we hope is a long and fruitful partnership that will see even more exciting initiatives for customers down the road,” – Gavin Liew, Chief Executive Officer of The Makeover Guys.

The HxTMG collaboration introduces three exclusive makeover themes to anyone who walks into the pop-up store. Masterfully integrating immersion through the implementation of virtual tour, customers can now navigate the various themes displayed at their fingertips. These exciting new themes include Sienna Sunday, 50 Shades of Chris, and Leonardo in Love.

Sienna Sunday

Sienna Sunday evokes a calm, quiet, and relaxing atmosphere where individuals can spend time indulging in their favourite hobbies. This theme masterfully blends muted neutrals, earthy tones, rattan, and Scandinavian design language. The utilisation of muted neutrals in the overall space translate to a feeling of serenity.

50 shades of Chris

50 shades of Chris emanates a sense of comfort and sophistication. The interior reflects a palette of earthy blues, rustic tones and dark walls that give off power and pleasure vibes. The use of natural elements such as rattan and stronger materials like metal help create the right. The theme is designed for young couples or single working adults that are feeling ambitious.

Leonardo in Love

Leonardo in Love combines elements of the outdoor experience into its theme. As its tagline states, “An artist’s hideaway in the heart of town”, The Makeover Guys designed this theme to emphasise on growth and creativity, while also creating an escape for its inhabitants. The theme features a pastel chic palette, geometry & shapes, a hint of gold and statement pieces.

For more information on the collaboration, customers can now visit their website at www.hxtmg.com.

To find out more about The Makeover Guys, visit www.themakeover.my. To learn more about HOOGA visit www.hooga.my