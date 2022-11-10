The global fascination with superstar Shah Rukh Khan extends beyond his sparkling personality on screen into his glamorous life — and even his palatial mansion named Mannat.

As one of the top tourist spots in Mumbai, his home is arguably one of the swankiest properties in India and it is iconic for more than just one reason. We’re talking about Mannat – the residence where Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his family reside.

When one speaks of Shah Rukh Khan, one probably imagines opulence, luxury, and sheer grandiosity. While Bollywood’s King Khan has a plethora of valuable possessions, the one that is close to his heart and one of his magnificent belongings is his abode, Mannat. Here’s a closer look at his sprawling residence.

Take a peek inside Mannat – Shah Rukh Khan’s house

Image: Courtesy gaurikhan/Instagram

While SRK’s list of possessions is enviable to say the least, Mannat beats everything. Perhaps, that’s why it is the one thing that everybody yearns to have – be it a celebrity or not.

Worth over USD 27 million, Mannat stands tall overlooking the Arabian Sea in Bandra. The uber-luxurious mansion houses five bedrooms, an office, a private theatre, a fully equipped gym, and a library among many other spaces.

Mannat house

Living Room

Image: Courtesy gaurikhan/Instagram

Trust SRK’s wife Gauri Khan to create magic with her marvellous architectural skills. SRK’s living room transports one to the medieval era with the choicest of artefacts and neoclassical elements. With golden and yellow hues adorning the room and a dash of greenery right about there, the living room’s décor exudes old world charm.

Private theatre

From mahogany velvet red walls that are covered with vintage posters of films like Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, and Ram Aur Shyam to burgundy shaded leather recliners, this is one home theatre of a kind.

Terrace

Image: Courtesy gaurikhan/Instagram

It is from this place that King Khan is often seen interacting with his fans and public on festivals and other occasions likewise. It is also, Gauri Khan’s happy place as said by her time and again. Adorned with greenery and perfect upholstery, the terrace is a sight to behold and often features in the Khan family’s portraits.

Master Bedroom

A massive brown velvet couch in contrast with the cream-coloured windows, a king-sized bed with a reflective headboard furnished with gold pillows and a chandelier atop — the setting is just oh so perfect and is befitting for King Khan and his queen.

Study and office

From Filmfare trophies to numerous mementos, SRK’s study and office boast of an artistic wall. It also includes wooden panels, a gigantic wooden table and a French glass window in the backdrop.

Conclusion

Situated on Bandstand, one would see a throng near this highly protected area on a regular day. With tourists and fans snapping photographs and constantly waiting to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, Mannat is surely an iconic building.

(Main Image: Courtesy gaurikhan/Instagram; Featured Image: Wikimedia Commons)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia India