March is a very special month in India and for Indians all over as ‘Holi’, the festival of colours is celebrated across the country. The festival also marks the eternal and divine love between Lord Krishna and his consort Radha. On that note, let’s see what the March horoscope looks like for the 12 zodiac signs.
On 15 March 2023, the Sun transits to Pisces from Aquarius. The Sun stays in one sign for one month approximately, therefore only your birth month is enough to know your Sun sign and obviously, the predictions are general in nature. The position of the sun in a particular sign of the zodiac at the time of a person’s birth is thought to correlate with their personality. The relative positions of heavenly bodies at that time influences human behaviour and events. The birth chart or horoscope is divided into twelve segments or houses one for each zodiac sign. The order of the rising sign and position of planets is determined by your date, time, and place of birth. The ascendant or rising sign changes every two hours approximately and the moon sign every two days or so. Each sign has a different element and different character, which influences the nature, personality, and events in a person’s life. Each house has its own specialities and denotes the environment, circumstances, and conditions of human life.
The monthly predictions here are based on the sun’s signs and the transit of the other planets in relation to the Sun. Read on to see what March horoscope 2023 has in store for you.
March horoscope for all zodiac signs
Career and Finance
This month may be average in terms of career, especially after the 15 March. Aries sign people might have to face delays and obstacles at work. Try to be calm and safeguard your finances. For businesspeople, few losses are indicated.
Health
The natives may need to take care of their health. Stress and related problems might occur, and insomnia might bother you. Following a good exercise regime and eating healthy are recommended.
Relationships
The first fortnight might not be very pleasant with your partner. Avoid confrontations and ego clashes. After 15 March, communication will improve. Some family dispute is indicated so try to be patient and calm with the family members.
Career and Finance
There will be a lot of work pressure and challenges for Taurus natives, but despite these problems, Taureans will win accolades for their work. Their hard work will get financial and positional rewards. Businesspeople can expect big profits after 15 March.
Health
Health will be by and large good. Small issues relating to indigestion might crop up during the first half of the month but in the second half, you will enjoy good health.
Relationships
You will enjoy a good relationship with your romantic interest. If wanting to propose, this is the right time. Blissful is the word for couples. You will enjoy good and happy times with other family members after the first fortnight.
Career and Finance
For natives of this sun sign, the stars are favourable and foretell success and achievements in all endeavours, especially after 15 March. Finances will be good, and businesspeople will be successful.
Health
Stomach and digestion-related problems might bother you in the first half of the month. Children’s health might be a cause for concern.
Relationships
You will enjoy a good relationship with your partner. Siblings might not be very cordial. After 15 March, things will settle down.
Career and Finance
You might face some obstacles at work in the first half of the month. Be careful while dealing with people at work and mind your words and gestures. Avoid any investments till 15 March.
Health
Muscle and joint pains, and lethargy are indicated for Cancerians. Regular workouts and exercise will give relief.
Relationships
It’s a good time for married couples. Those who are in love and those who are willing to get married are likely to do so. Some misunderstandings among family members might cause undue stress. Keep your communication clear and maintain calm.
Career and Finance
You will see mixed results in your career, Leos. The first half of this month may be tough, but after that huge success is indicated. Keep your colleagues and bosses on the right side; do not get into ego issues. Your hard work will yield rich dividends towards the end of the month. Good financial gains are indicated.
Health
Leo natives might have to deal with some stomach-related problems. Try to eat a balanced and nutritious diet.
Relationships
Some arguments and ego clashes might spoil your love life so try to be patient and adjust. If wanting to propose or get married this is not the right time. The Family will be supportive, and you will be at peace with them.
Career and Finance
This is a good month for winning competitions, cracking an entrance exam or being chosen to be promoted. You will be receiving favours from lady luck in the first two weeks of the month. Businessmen will earn good profits.
Health
Health might be fragile till the 15 March. Indigestion may dampen your spirits. Exert caution while driving and crossing the road.
Relationships
You will enjoy a good and harmonious relationship with your partner, but when Sun moves to Pisces on 15 March, your partner will be in a complaining and bickering mood and it might upset you. Family ties will strengthen with patience and calmness.
Career and Finance
There will be some challenges relating to your work in the second half of the month. You will feel dissatisfied and distressed for no apparent reason. Things will improve on the financial front, and you might travel abroad for work in the second half of the month.
Health
Getting a health check-up done will be a good idea for Librans. Headaches and eye problems are indicated. As the month progresses, health will improve.
Relationships
People wanting to get married might tie the knot. Exercise caution and be kind and sweet to your partner. Harsh exchanges are to be avoided at all costs. Mind your tongue and keep your ego under control.
Career and Finance
Focussing and concentrating at work is very important. Your determination to achieve will help you pull through later in the month and you will be able to achieve your goals. Be tight-fisted and save money because some wasteful expenses are indicated towards the end of the month.
Health
Good health is indicated for Scorpio natives. Except for some aches and pains and body stiffness, your health will be good.
Relationships
Things will improve after 15 March. You need to keep your temper under control and be understanding. It is not a favourable time to propose and get married. Patience is the word for you, and silence is actually golden for Scorpio natives.
Career and Finance
It’s a good time for a change of job if you so desire Sagittarius. The chances to go abroad are very bright. This month will get good fortunes in terms of finances also. Businesspeople will do very well. The time is right for making investments.
Health
Sagittarius natives will enjoy good health. There might be a few bouts of cold and cough, but general health will be good.
Relationships
The natives will have a tough beginning. The second half of the month will increase love and understanding and get lovers close. It’s a good time for singles to marry. The family will be loving and supportive.
Career and Finance
The natives of this Sun sign will have an average start relating to job and business, but after 15 March, your career will grow in leaps and bounds. Finances will gradually improve as the month progresses.
Health
No major health problems are indicated. Concentrate on eating and living well.
Relationships
Lovers might have arguments and tiffs; differences might crop up and you need to be patient and handle your partner with love and understanding. The second half of the month will be good for singles, and they might tie the knot.
Career and Finance
Aquarius natives will face challenges at work. Their hard work will not fetch appreciation and satisfaction, as a result, they might be tensed and jittery. Although the chances of losing the job are remote Aquarians will be overworking and underperforming. On the other hand, finances will be good, and Aquarians will get some respite.
Health
The natives will have uneasiness and anxiety. Headaches and joint pains might be bothersome.
Relationships
The first half of the month might not be good for relationships, so try to avoid all arguments and conflicts. If wanting to get married, it will be better to postpone it till next month.
Career and Finance
Increased responsibility and less remuneration at work might dampen Pisceans’ spirits. A job change is a big possibility. Colleagues will not be cooperative, and it will be a good idea not to depend on anyone. Try not to upset your bosses in any way. Money inflow might diminish, and expenses will escalate causing mental anxiety and stress.
Health
Pain in bones and joints and insomnia will bother Pisceans but as the month progresses things will improve on the health front.
Relationships
Love and romance will take a back seat. It’s not a favourable time to get married. After 15 March, things will improve, but it’s not the best time for love and romance.