From the development of the world’s cheapest car to placing the single largest order by an airline in aviation history – India’s largest business empire has truly shaped the economic climate of the country. At the helm of it all? One of the world’s leading philanthropists and industrialists who also happens to own a fleet of swanky cars, a private jet, and a stunning home, amongst other assets. Here’s looking at the net worth of Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata.

Perhaps one of the most admired personalities around the globe – Ratan Naval Tata’s net worth is courtesy of his stellar work ethic and innovative business choices. The industrialist – the most-followed on social media in his line of work – led multinational conglomerate Tata Sons for over two decades, increasing revenues by over 40 times and profit over 50 times during this period.

He also spearheaded the acquisition of major brands like Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus and made a low-cost, fuel-efficient, four-seater car Tata Nano a reality for the country’s middle-class population. On that note, he’s on the path to making India’s sustainable dreams come true via Tigor Electric Vehicles. Despite this, he consistently ranks low on the list of the richest people in the world. The cause? A string of philanthropic ventures, which spans education, medicine, art, culture, and rural development. Here’s a look at the assets and net worth of this influential business person.

The net worth of Ratan Tata

As per a report by Economic Times, the net worth of Ratan Tata stands at about USD 46 million approximately. Most of this is attributed to Tata Sons, the primary investment holding company and sponsor of Tata companies. Tata Group – which has its presence across major industries like IT and Consumer Goods – has a market value of USD 0.29 trillion. That said, Tata is known for his philanthropy – which he’s done for decades through Tata Trust, of which he’s currently the chairman. This contributes to 66 percent of the equity share capital of Tata firms. And with nearly 9,35,000 people employed, it’s no surprise why the 85-year-old’s empire is so well known and respected.

Luxury wheels

Like his grandfather JRD Tata, Ratan Tata is known to be passionate about the fast life. His garage features the most unique wheels. This includes the Mercedes-Benz SL 500 (USD 51,000 approx.) with a left-hand drive model, Maserati Quattroporte (USD 244.000 approx.) with a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine, Land Rover Freelander (USD 62,000 approx.) with a four-cylinder diesel engine, and a Jaguar F-Type S (USD 122,000 approx) in a convertible model.

He also owns a Cadillac XLR (USD 97,000 approx.), Chevrolet C4 Corvette (USD 61,000 approx.), Tata Nexon (USD 17,000 approx), and Chrysler Sebring (USD 97,000 approx.). He holds his Ferrari California (USD 366,000 approx.) – a red, two-door convertible with a 4.3 litre V8 engine – in high regard. This sentiment is shared by many car aficionados. That aside, his 1978 Buick Skylark – then a rare sight on Indian roads – with its 50 litre V8 petrol engine is quite iconic, was later put up for sale at USD 17,000 approx.

Private jet and an elegant mansion

Ratan Tata also inherited his grandfather’s passion for aviation. As per a report by Deccan Herald, he owns a Dassault Falcon private jet that he flies by himself quite often. Priced at USD 30 million, the aircraft is customised to his specifications and includes a conference space, sleeping arena, and swanky bathroom. Tata lives in a massive 13,350 sq.ft mansion in Colaba, Mumbai. It’s sea-facing and spans three stories, costing about USD 2.44 billion approximately.

Investments

Outside of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata has made a string of smart investments. This includes premium Indian tea brand Teabox, coupon and cashback website CashKaro.com, transportation company Ola Cabs, smartphone brand Xiaomi, and real-estate portal Nestaway. Each of these ventures has turned out to be profitable, boasting annual turnovers in crores.

All images credit: Ratan Tata

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India