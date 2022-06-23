With Korean dramas, music, fashion and beauty trends sweeping the charts and our social media just about every day now, it’s safe to say that learning the Korean language has never been more in demand.

Korean is one of the easiest languages to learn in terms of reading and writing. Hangul, the alphabetic system used for the Korean language, was invented by King Sejong the Great in 1443 with just 24 basic letters, designed specifically to be easy to learn and use. It is also mostly phonetic, meaning that you’ll be able to pronounce most of the words exactly as they are being written. The difficult part, as with any new language, is learning the meaning of these words, as well as the rules and exceptions of its grammar and vocabulary.

You’ll probably be able to read this sign once you’ve started learning hangul

Whatever your reason is to learn — be it to impress a new partner you’re seeing, to watch all those highly addictive dramas without subtitles, or just to feed your brain with a new skill — it’s now easier than ever to learn Korean without having to dedicate a set number of hours a week in a stuffy classroom.

(Hero and featured image credit: Tsuyuri Hara/ Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Here are the best online Korean language courses: