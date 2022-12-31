Realistic New Year’s Resolutions For You To Keep In 2023

New year’s resolutions typically end up being followed for a month at most and then they fizzle out. Ever wondered why? The first and obvious answer that comes to mind is — commitment is difficult. Therefore, it only makes sense to make new year’s resolutions that are effortless and attainable. So, for a happy and healthy 2023, we’ve compiled a list of easy (and realistic) new year’s resolutions that will keep you motivated.

Why should you make a new year’s resolution?

New year’s resolutions aim at honing new skills, taking a step forward to better mental health and bringing in a positive lifestyle change. These initiatives will not only boost your self-confidence but also improve your leadership skills.

However, people often fall short of reasons to hold on to their resolutions and persevere. Many a time, it is because of unrealistic goals that become difficult to meet as days go by. This is where the need for simple resolutions comes in. From adopting a new bedtime routine to reduce stress, to maintaining a healthier diet and taking care of the planet, there are several new year’s resolution ideas that won’t feel overwhelming.

As they say, the journey of a thousand miles begins with one step, it is important to start slow and focus on self-improvement before going overboard with a rigorous plan. For instance, over the past few years, a paradigm shift is noted towards a more sustainable living. In this regard, instead of analysing the big picture, bring in small changes in your daily lives. These can include practising zero wastage, doing yoga, keeping surroundings clean, getting involved in social work, and writing a gratitude journal.

For a positive impact and to lead a happier life, it is important to feel good from within. When you succeed in eliminating even a single bad habit and show self-control, it is a win-win situation — no resolution failures and it becomes part of your life and well-being.

Here are some realistic new year’s resolutions to make for 2023