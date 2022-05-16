Tips On Surviving The Second Mercury Retrograde Of 2022

Mercury, the planet of communication, is currently in retrograde for the second time this year, from 10 May to 3 June 2022. From an astrological point of view, whenever a planet goes retrograde, consider it the universe’s way of nudging people into slowing down in the areas of life that the planet rules.

The upcoming Mercury retrograde transit will be in full swing in the signs of Gemini and Taurus. With communication, technology and travel plans predisposed to failing during this time, it would be wise to know what to expect and prepare yourself for what might ensue.

2022 will not just see two but four Mercury retrogrades throughout the year, inviting even more cosmic shifts, changes and erratic happenings in the upcoming months. However, contrary to popular belief, retrogrades can offer you the opportunity to destress, chill and reflect on your life. It is not just pessimism in store for you at this time, as you can use this retrograde to press reset and reorient your life for the better during this planetary shift.

What is Mercury retrograde?

Image credit: Carlos Kenobi/Unsplash

Mercury going retrograde or seeming to move ‘backwards’ is an optical illusion. The planet is not actually going in reverse; it is simply slowing down. Normally, Mercury’s motion around the sun is faster than that of the earth. While the earth takes 365 days to complete a trip around the sun, Mercury only requires 88 days to do the same. This gives rise to the optical illusion of it moving ‘backwards’ from west to east, instead of east to west.

This outlying celestial phenomenon tends to have repercussions down here on earth as well, according to astrologers. The domains which Mercury usually rules seamlessly, are seemingly disrupted when the planet slows down or appears to ‘dance backwards’.

What to expect during Mercury retrograde?

This particular Mercury retrograde might be a bit rocky given that it is occurring right in the middle of eclipse season. Brace yourself for minor mishaps, long delays in receiving pertinent information or important paperwork related to your career. If you are all set to travel during this time, you may experience problems like losing money, being billed twice or damaging your digital devices. An unwanted old friend or foe or even an ex-partner could resurface for a bit, giving rise to tensions and arguments.

You must prepare yourself for disturbances in travel, communication, news and related areas of life. The retrograde may even invite false gossip, meltdowns, miscommunications during work, technology fails and missed flights and delays when it comes to travel.

The first phase of the Mercury retrograde, which is in Gemini from 10 May to 22 May, is a positive period as compared to the second phase in Taurus, since Mercury enjoys being in Gemini. As per astrologers, during the first 12 days, it is advisable to take care of your mental wellbeing, meditate and practice yoga to calm yourself, gain clarity and avoid being overwhelmed. This period shall offer you the chance to adjust your life as you undergo difficult yet profound changes.

With a major vibe shift on 22 May, Mercury enters Taurus, a sign which alludes to the qualities of stubbornness, diplomacy and indulgence, contrary to Gemini. Since Mercury does not particularly like being in the sign of Taurus due to their conflicting natures, you may feel inclined to go against Mercury’s flow and relax and slow down even more. You might feel like something is physically weighing you down and making you feel extra lethargic.

Make sure that you are not procrastinating your pending tasks to your detriment, during this phase of the retrograde. Manage your time properly and avoid allowing leisure to turn to laziness.

How do we cope with this astrological shift?

Taking a note from Mercury’s slowdown, this is a good time to realign yourself to your centre, reflect and relax in your personal life. Avoid doing things which overwhelm you and take time to focus on what really matters. Since accidents, mishaps and misunderstandings tend to happen more frequently during the Mercury retrograde, you must be careful and take your time while commuting as well as communicating.

Instances of emails and text messages not being delivered or the GPS failing may occur in this phase. So, double check your work emails and all things related to technology. Editing is essential and less is definitely more in this scenario. It is advisable to take a deep breath, and ruminate over what you will be adding to a conversation instead of blindly jumping in. This shall keep miscommunications at bay.

How can we avoid failure during Mercury retrograde?

(Image credit: Simon Maage/Unsplash)

Mercury retrograde might be tough, but it is surely not unbearable. If you arm yourself with the right mental tools, you will glide through the entire period with minimal hiccups. To do this, avoid rushing through projects or tasks and do not overlook the details.

Do not speed while driving to work and be extra careful while travelling. Make sure you are carrying your passports and relevant documents and charge your electronics fully. It is advisable to move at a slower pace and not miss important details.

Make good use of this time to transform and heal old wounds, relationships and friendships. Let go of past hard feelings and release the harboured negative energies. In case you are having disagreements with the people around you, try and place yourself in their shoes before jumping to conclusions and starting a fight. Practise patience consistently as the retrograde encourages you to revise, reassess and refocus.

Last but not the least, do not be afraid of the retrograde. This celestial shift exists to show you the right direction and offer different perspectives and clarity in your current life. You will not be affected by this event if you take it in stride and think of it as a time for acquiring a deeper level of consciousness and an improved understanding of yourself, others and new situations.

(Main and featured image credit: Adastra/Getty Images)