Gift Hampers To Get For This Year Of The Tiger, Chinese New Year 2022

What gifts and hampers will you be giving away to usher in Year of the Tiger, Chinese New Year 2022?
Gifting is an indispensable custom during Chinese New Year. The symbolic gesture comes in many shapes. The blissfully married are expected to distribute a red envelope containing a wad of cash to those who are yet to settle down and get wed. A visit to friends and extended family members typically entails a contribution in the form of a basket of produce. It could be something opulent like abalone or something nutritious like edible bird’s nest. For business owners, it is an opportune time to show appreciation to business partners and clients. For those who have flown the coop, Chinese New Year marks the only time of the year where family members are reunited under the same roof. Showering ageing parents with thoughtful gifts therefore becomes a filial obligation. What you present is an embodiment of your well wishes.
Read on to discover curated gifts and hampers for Chinese New Year 2022:
The purveyor of healthy snacks delivers festive cheer with a gift box filled with nutritious titbits. While choices are aplenty, the Golden Blessings CNY Gift Box seems perfect for its versatile curation, catering to the fledgling and the sage. It includes All-Natural Apple Cider & Wild Honey Vinegar, Essence of Chicken with American Ginseng & Cordyceps, Multiflora Raw Honey, Omega-3 Trail Mix, Roasted Pistachio and Thai Dried Mango, beautifully bound by an exclusive sleeve.
Unbox unveils a whimsical catalogue of gift boxes for Chinese New Year 2022. The Fuyoh series caters to anyone where the content can be as fragrant as the pineapple tart or as nostalgic as childhood games. One that really caught our attention, however, is Crouching Tiger, Hidden Nutrients, where the rustic wooden cabinet doubles as a dispensary of traditional herbal products made by Chai Huat Hin, a Chinese medicine hall located in the Petaling Street district.
There is XO and then, there is the Cordon Bleu. First blended in 1912, the Martell signature has stayed true to tradition ever since without wavering from its velvety, opulent spirit. Its distinctive bouquet is characterised by eaux-de-vie distilled from Borderies, imbued with a dry-yet-fruity body and an exceptional finish of toffee, leather and chocolate. The limited-edition gift pack is complemented with a gorgeous Tulip glass.
When giving a whole hamper might be too extravagant for one person, especially when the person lives alone, a ready-to-cook meal made for one offers sensibility. The famous seafood in Petaling Jaya creates “a person, a bowl” Poon Choy Gift Box comprising premium ingredients such as abalone and sea cucumber. All the recipient has to do is to heat it up inside a microwave.
Working closely with Tai Thong Group, homegrown snack maker Mister Potato introduces a limited-edition yee sang gift set comprising Chinese New Year-inspired crisps in an assortment of unique flavours. Priced at RM48.88, the festive pack includes Mister Potato Orange Chicken, Mister Potato Spicy Lobster and Tai Thong yee sang (cashew nut, black raisin, pistachio, almond slice, sunflower seed, pumpkin seed and more).
Looking for delicious mixers for your cocktail or simply a healthy thirst quencher to bust the heat? The local purveyor of natural soda made from real fruit juice is unveiling limited-edition gift sets in an assortment of flavours for Chinese New Year. The Fortune Peach-perity Pack features Peach & Osmanthus soda evocative of fragrant Peach Tea. Better yet, it comes with a Peach-Perity Ang Pao Pouch.
One of the most prominent distributors of whiskies, wines and other spirits in Malaysia is unveiling a limited-edition feline gift box to house any liquor you might purchase for Chinese New Year 2022. Apart from carrying well-known brands such as Remy Martin, Royal Salute, The Macallan and Hennessy, AlbertWines2U also purveys Bollinger and Château L’Évangile.
Elevate your Chinese New Year gifting with Crème De La Crème’s 100% natural and artisanal ice cream. The special gift set is vividly created to evoke the creature and produce synonymous with Year of the Tiger – namely Paws (genmaicha ice cream and salted caramel ice cream), 2x Big Gams (Kyoho grapes sorbet, orange rosemary sorbet, Madagascar vanilla ice cream with chicken floss, black sesame peanut crunch with chicken floss and white chocolate dip), 6x Small Gams in 2 flavours (Madagascar vanilla ice cream and mandarin sorbet; milk hazelnut ice cream and mandarin sorbet), and 2x Gold Ingots (salted caramel ice cream).
Crème De La Crème (Damansara Utama, Mont Kiara, Setia City Mall and George Town) offers an early-bird discount for orders placed before January 15.
What’s more indicative of Chinese New Year apart from mandarin oranges? BBQ pork slices, of course. Colloquially known as bakkwa, this Chinese delicacy intoxicates with its aromatic whiff and umami-packed flavour. Oloiya, a multigeneration family business, unveils numerous gift bundles catering to small and large families. The Wishing You set (RM188) contains 500g pork slices, 500g chicken slices and flavoured snacks. If that’s not sufficient for you, go for the Great Dried Meat set (RM1,288) comprising an assortment of meat slices and floss in various shapes and flavours.
Looking to reward the dearest person? You could consider an assortment of festive cookies. Curated by Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel, the Chinese New Year Artisanal Gift Box includes pineapple tarts, Florentines, red velvet cookies, dried kumquat, pineapple lime jam and mixed nuts for RM128, while the Chinese New Year Premium Gift Box contains pineapple tarts, Florentines, red velvet cookies, peanut cookies, chocolate pralines, dried kumquat, pineapple lime jam, mixed nuts and a bottle of red wine for RM288.
Place your order 24 hours in advance. Self-collection and delivery are available from January 17 onwards.
Collaborating with the purveyor of healthy food, Lo Hong Ka, Oh Cha Matcha unveils limited-edition gift sets exclusive to this Chinese New Year. The Oh Cha Matcha x Lo Hong Ka Prosperity Basket is an orchestra of four matcha drinks of various flavours (pineapple, mandarin orange, chrysanthemum, and red date and goji berries), dairy-free matcha pineapple tarts, and a mystery gift for RM168. In addition, the Bird’s Nest Konnyaku Jelly is introduced for the first time. Priced at RM68, each box consists of 6 pieces of Konnyaku Jelly in an assortment of flavours, along with nourishing Gold Bird’s Nest.
Available from now until Chap Goh Mei at Oh Cha Matcha TTDI and Lo Hong Ka outlets.
From fancy gift sets to extravagant hampers, Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur caters to any budget for this Chinese New Year. Perfect for lavishing your loved ones with the best health products, the Diamond Gift Set priced at RM1,228 is a curation of bird’s nest, abalone, dried scallops, dried mushroom, festive cookies, dried fish maw, Korean dried oyster, emperor red dates, Lai Po Heen’s signature XO sauce and pu’er tea. For a smaller outlay, the Jade Gift Set priced at RM678 consists of abalone, dried mushroom, dried fish maw, emperor red dates, sea moss, festive cookies, Korean dried oyster and homemade mandarin marmalade.