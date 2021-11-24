The Botanist Gin Upcycling Workshop Was A Bright Idea

Proving that sustainability isn’t merely just a buzzword for it, The Botanist gin recently held an upcycling workshop which saw used gin bottles converted into beautiful lamps.

Sustainability has always been important to The Botanist gin that is handcrafted on the Isle of Islay at the Bruichladdich Distillery, with the brand having a long-term vision to be more sustainable in everything they do. In fact, the distillery has even received a B-Corp certification, which was awarded to the Bruichladdich Distillery for achieving the highest levels of social and environmental performance, public transparency, and accountability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Botanist (@thebotanistgin)

Adhering to the highest standards of social and environmental performance, The Botanist partnered with social enterprise Biji-Biji, a Malaysian initiative that champions sustainable living through the use of green technologies and creative waste management methods, an association that develops changemakers and entrepreneurs for the industries and businesses that will shape the future of tomorrow.

In a workshop held at Me.reka Makerspace, Publika the brand showcased its commitment to global sustainability efforts by first creating an awareness amongst those in the workshop, on how the ecosystem around us has been neglected. Then using raw materials such as used banners and discarded textile, that would otherwise end up in a landfill, Biji-Biji took the lead in engaging the group in assembling a unique retro lampshade, giving the group the opportunity to unleash their creativity.

This first of it’s kind workshop by The Botanist concluded with a fun and exciting array of The Botanist gin cocktails concocted by CK Kho from Coley Cocktail Bar, Bangsar, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2020, using easy to find herbs, creating tantalising cocktails.

(Images by Sunlee Khan/ courtesy of The Botanist)