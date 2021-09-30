With its #FireStarter platform, Tiger Crystal wants you to discover a world of possibilities and master your passions in surfskating, jump rope, mobile photography or contemporary craft with talented local mentors.

Done in order to encourage fans to explore and discover new skills and passions with confidence, the #FireStarter campaign features four local mentors: surfskate pro Aaron Chan, Don Michael of Happyfingers Jumps, Meng from All Is Amazing and Mavic from Craft at No.7. Dubbed the #FireStarterSquad, their goal is to impart knowledge and teach you the tricks of the trade which will allow you to master the basics in either one of their specialities.

Aaron Chan – Surfskating

Despite the being geographically challenged when it came to surfing, Aaron Chan still managed to chase his passion by picking up surfskating. Fellow surfskating enthusiasts are up to get stoked as Aaron will be revealing the fundamentals of surfskating, including some tricks and tips and of course, ways to do all that safely.

Don Michael – Jump Roping

With Don Michael jump roping will never be the same again as he brings fans through various exciting tricks to express their creativity in his tutorials. Enthusiasts can spice up their jump rope routines by learning different manoeuvring techniques, footwork exercises and so much more.

Meng (All is Amazing) – Photography

Photography expert Meng from All Is Amazing will let you in on the know-hows of capturing creative visuals with just their mobile phones. Perfect for those who want to level up their mobile phone photography game, Meng will be guiding participants through various types of photography, including a fashion shoot!

Mavic (Craft No.7) – Contemporary Craft

Mavic, the founder of Craft No.7, has over five years of teaching experience with students from all over the world, who came to her with burning passion in arts and crafts. She will be sharing her knowledge on silkscreen printing, acrylic pouring art techniques, jesmonite coaster making and soy wax candle making in her tutorial sessions.

While the craft tutorial with Mavic is already closed, today is the last day to sign up for the rest. What are you waiting for? Head on over to this website to sign up and find out more.