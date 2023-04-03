Tarot is a means of divination, derived from the Latin word ‘divinaire’ which literally means the art of foretelling the future by interpreting energies. It is a pictorial system, with a divine message; it helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to our questions. The pictures on the cards reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the paths of our life accordingly and to bring honesty, reassurance and clarity to a situation. Let us see what the horoscope is for all the zodiacs in this week April.
There are lots of factors we cannot change but a lot of factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us a guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards, used by numerous mystics and tarot readers for greater spiritual development and self-understanding by utilising their own energies, the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.
Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy, it is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge and spiritual guidance gains insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised across the globe.
Read on to know April horoscope for this week
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India
Jump To / Table of Contents
Career and Finance
The card for the week, Eight of Pentacles reveals that you are on the right track. Hard work will pay you rich dividends. You will excel in your work and finances will be good.
Health
Temperance is your health card for you this week, which suggests you need to eat a balanced and healthy diet to stay fit. Keep yourself well hydrated.
Relationships
You will have a very satisfying week with your partner and family members. The Empress indicates a happy and positive week emotionally.
Career and Finance
King of Wands suggests your superiors will be appreciative of your work, and you will win accolades. Financial gains are indicated.
Health
The Justice card indicates your health will be dependent on how you look after yourself. Do not neglect your health this week.
Relationships
You might just get out of a toxic relationship. New beginnings are indicated. The Death card advises you to bury any hatchet with your family.
Career and Finance
Nine of Cups indicates gain and success. Your dreams will come true. This week will bring you promotion, increment, and whatever you desire is going to fall into your lap.
Health
Queen of Wands Reversed implies overwork and overburden. You need to concentrate on your mental health and try to relax.
Relationships
The Five of Swords indicates disagreement and difference of opinion with your partner and family members. It is suggested that you keep your communication clear.
Career and Finance
This week suggests a positive collaboration or deal. If wanting to sign a partnership deed, the Two of Cups is indicative of success and a lasting business association.
Health
Ten of Wands Reversed is indicative of good health. It is time to relax and enjoy.
Relationships
The Devil card indicates that you need to give space and respect to your partner and be faithful. Be considerate and try to understand the other persons’ point of view.
Career and Finance
This week is very promising for Leo natives. The Magician card spells success but with the right efforts and commitment. Good opportunities will come your way and you need to utilise them properly.
Health
Chariot Reversed warns you not to neglect your health, be mindful and not ignore small issues. Take good care of your health.
Relationships
This week your tarot card for relationships is Knight of Cup, which suggests romantic proposals and stronger commitments. Youngsters in the family will be a source of pleasure.
Career and Finance
The Tarot card for you is Heirophant Reversed, which indicates restrictions at work. There might be obstacles in professional growth and achievements.
Health
A imbalance in the body is indicated by the Ten of Cups Reversed. Try to have a balanced diet, eat healthy, drink lots of fluid and exercise.
Relationships
Eight of Wands Reversed indicates you might want to move away. Nothing can be worst than being in a toxic relationship. It is best to be frank and open with family and friends.
Career and Finance
This week, the tarot card for you is Strength Reversed, which foretells that you need to overcome your fears and anxieties relating to your career. Do not let insecurities dampen your achievements. You are skilled. Move ahead with confidence.
Health
Two of Wands is indicative of duality. You might consider adopting a better and more balanced lifestyle. If you are undergoing some health-related problems, it is time for a second opinion.
Relationships
Three of Pentacles indicates ego clashes and conflict. Keep your ego under control and try to be a passive listener in arguments. You will need lots of patience to maintain bonhomie in the family.
Career and Finance
Five of Swords is the card of the week for Scorpio natives. Your seniors might be very demanding and unsupportive. Disagreement and unnecessary squabbles are possible with colleagues. Be very transparent and communicate well.
Health
The health card for Scorpio natives is Queen of Wands, which indicates good health. You will be energetic and full of vigour and vitality.
Relationships
The Queen of Heart indicates a good relationship with your partner. If wanting to propose, this is a very good time.
Career and Finance
The card for the week is Six of Wands and this is one of the best cards to get in a career reading. The week will be magical, full of achievements and accolades. This is known as victory card, and you will be victorious in career and finance.
Health
The health card for the week for Sagittarius natives is Star Reversed. It shows good health but certain insecurities. Do not over think, channelise your energies in physical activities and you will be fine.
Relationships
The relationship card for this zodiac is Ten of Swords Reversed. This indicates that the worst is over and things will get better for you emotionally. If you have had a recent heartbreak, it is time to move ahead positively.
Career and Finance
There will be certain delays and obstacles at work might dishearten you but do not worry, your hard work will be recognised and rewarded as indicated by Page of Heart Reversed.
Health
Minor ups and downs in your health indicated. Do not let them dampen your enthusiasm and spirit as indicated by Two of Pentacles Reversed.
Relationships
The tarot card for the week is Eight of Cups, which indicates disappointment and escapism. Sometimes things do not move the way you want. You need to have patience and keep trying. Remember tomorrow is always a better day.
Career and Finance
The Ten of Wands shows struggle and immense work pressure this week. Just do your best and leave the rest to take its own course. Wait for this week to get over.
Health
The Fool is the health Tarot card for this week. You will be full of energy. Yoga and meditation are good options this week.
Relationships
The Sun is the relationship card for the week. This is one of the most positive cards in the deck indicating positivity and passion. You will have a great time with your partner and family members.
Career and Finance
Ace of Wands is the tarot card for this week for Pisceans. It denotes new beginnings in career. You might get your dream job, and a new sought after project might just come your way. You will be full of energy and positivity.
Health
Nine of Swords Reversed is the health card for this week. Sword cards are generally not considered positive for health. It can indicate stress and anxiety. Relax and divert your mind towards physical activities.
Relationships
Page of Wand indicates adventure in your relationship. Maybe a trip with your beloved, or some exciting activities together are in store for you. You may also find your soulmate if you’re single.