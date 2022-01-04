What Does The 2022 Horoscope Hold For You?

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul.

Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for horoscope for 2022.

2021 is finally over, and 2022 brings with it not only the chance to start afresh, but also the opportunity to heal, evolve, and just enjoy the present moment. The stars in the heavens above twinkle away with beautiful messages that have been lovingly divined through the tarot.

These messages will guide us in what we need to know about the new year, as well as, what we can do to make the most of it, and find peace and bliss within. I hope the messages serve you well this year! Have a happy and blessed New Year!

Read your horoscope for 2022

Aries Horoscope for 2022

This is a powerful year for you, Aries. This is a year that wants you to ‘immerse’ yourself in various life experiences. On one hand, that means that you need to invest in life – do the things you’ve always wanted to do, but due to some reason or another couldn’t. Live out experiences you’ve only fantasised about, and allow your passions to fly higher than ever before. Essentially ‘The Universe’ wants you to experience life at its fullest, and never compromise on the needs and desires of your heart. Feel free to express them without even an ounce of fear or hesitation.

On the other hand, this is a year for personal inner exploration. This is a year for you to explore your roots, your lineage, all that you’ve inherited from your ancestors – especially maternal ones – on a physical, emotional, material, and even spiritual level. Connect with the women of your family. Doing so may reveal illuminating truths about your own reality. This could be a powerful year to work on healing ‘inner-child’ wounds and even unearth suppressed parts of your psyche and heal them. Of course, please do so with a qualified professional whom you trust.

Taurus Horoscope for 2022

The year 2022 is a year of balance and harmony for you, dear Taurus. However, it’s more about learning how to find balance and harmonise the world around you with the world that’s within you. Yes, doing so can be quite the challenge at times, but when you find that sweet spot – it’ll be oh so worth it. This is also a year for you to weigh options, for ‘The Universe’ will present you with powerful choices at various crossroads of your life, where your choice could perhaps alter the course of your own and the collective destiny. Choose wisely.

More than anything, this is also a year where you may find the need to work on many personal and professional relationships. It’s a year where you might have to let go of your Taurean stubborn streak and compromise for the sake of maintaining peace and harmony. However, the biggest and most important relationship that you truly need to focus on this year is the one you have with yourself. Yes, many of you may roll your eyes reading that – but ‘The Universe’ wants you to remember that until you find peace and love with yourself – you’ll never find it anywhere else.

Gemini Horoscope for 2022

For you, my mercurial Gemini, 2022 will be an interesting year, for not only does it begin with Mercury retrograde, but it ends with one. Let’s just say things are going to get quite ‘interesting’ in more ways than one for you. But, you like that don’t you? It sure beats having a life that’s basic and drab. What you need to remember is that whenever things are getting too chaotic for you to handle – it’s not gonna be that way forever. It’s all temporary. Everything, no matter how stressful, will eventually end. And soon, happier fun-filled times will definitely follow.

This is also a year for you to build bridges and strengthen connections – existing ones, as well as, new ones that shall come your way. This is a beautiful time to get to discover yourself through those around you. You’ll be surprised how much we can learn about ourselves based on how to connect and relate to others – personally and professionally. The key is to remember that at the end of the day, we attract what we are from within. Thus, the people you hold close to your heart are a reflection of your true inner self. If you like them – great! If not – examine yourself.

Cancer Horoscope for 2022

The year 2022 shall be quite a magical year for those of you who are spiritually inclined. Whether you follow a structured spiritual/religious belief system or follow a more eclectic spiritual path that evolves as constantly as you do – there may be plenty of (I mean it in its truest sense) magical experiences, provided you open your heart and surrender to the divine forces of ‘The Universe’. They will communicate with you through signs, omens, symbols, dreams, and even during meditations. Watch out for angel numbers appearing when you check the time – especially 11:11. It means you’re in divine alignment.

For those of you who do not follow a spiritual path – orthodox or even free-flowing – perhaps this is a year for you to explore them deeper. Maybe even explore faiths and belief systems that seem alien to you on oh so many levels. Doing so will open you up to surprising miracles, but will also deepen your connection with divine heavenly forces. This is a year for you to let go of restrictive thinking and beliefs and let go of the fear of needing to be looked after. Instead of asking, “Who is going to take care of me?” – ask, “What can I do to feel secure within myself?” The answer may just liberate you!

Leo Horoscope for 2022

My dear gregarious magnanimous Leo. 2022 is going to be such a powerful year for you. Not only will you shine brightly this year (that’s hardly news for you), but this is a year of tremendous growth and opportunity, as well as, a positive rise in your reputation and perhaps even possible accolades coming your way. This is a year where you can not only establish a greater sense of authority, but it’ll also give you the ability to inspire those around you – maybe even those who are thousands of miles away. This is a year of power for you – wield it lovingly.

However, as Spider-Man taught us, with great power comes great responsibility. As high as you may rise, that also means more eyes are watching your every move. Something that may seem so blasé and inconsequential to you, might stoke fires elsewhere – perhaps even create explosions. There’s a fine line that separates self-love (and self-respect) from sheer indulgent egotism. Be mindful of that and remember that at the end of the day, there are others involved in each and every situation – and their needs and desires are as valid as yours.

Virgo Horoscope for 2022

2022, is a year that’ll teach you how to ‘digest life’. What exactly does that mean? Well, first of all, it’s a year where you’ll learn not to desperately try to control and manipulate situations (and people) in order to fit into some ideal of your own creation. Instead, it’ll teach you how to accept them for what they are, and learn how to not just tolerate differences, but also embrace and celebrate them. When we let go of the need to always have things done a certain way, we open ourselves to a plethora of new opportunities that can be surprisingly profitable.

Secondly, this is a year for you to ‘keep the grain and release the chaff’. In other words, to sort out your own life by figuring out what’s truly important and what deserves top priority, and release everything else that merely distracts you from being the best version of yourself. In fact, 2022 is the ideal year for you to practice the principle of ‘Ikigai’ – the Japanese concept of discovering what gives you a sense of purpose or a reason for living and how it can bring you pleasure and fulfilment. This can be applied in all areas of your life and bring amazing results. Look it up!

Libra Horoscope for 2022

2022 is the year of ‘invitations’ for you, Libra. Yes, on one hand, it does mean a significant rise in your already packed social calendar, however, there’s oh so much more to it. It’s more about inviting equals into your life. It’s learning how to navigate the complexities of your inner world through the way you interact with those you’ve invited, as well as, those that have invited you. As much as introspection and self-work are great, nothing helps us discover the truth about ourselves than the way we behave in our interpersonal relationships. After all, we are what we attract.

This is also a year for you to establish boundaries so that you don’t give away your own personal power and autonomy. At the same time, this is a year where you’ll have to know how to balance that same personal power and autonomy with the art of diplomacy in order to maintain a sense of peace. After all, too many ‘invitations’ can turn a quaint intimate setting into a chaotic mob that stampedes away and wrecks our own sense of inner harmony. It’s tricky – no doubt – however, you have all year to figure it out. Hopefully, by the end of it, you’ll be a true master of it.

Scorpio Horoscope for 2022

Ground yourself deeply in 2022, Scorpio. This is a year where we need to think practically and pragmatically rather than be enslaved by our intense emotions that oscillate to opposing extremes. This is a year where we need to not just focus on the big picture but plan small manageable steps in order to manifest our goals and dreams in a mindful manner that doesn’t drain us – but instead empowers us. This is a year to not be fuelled by envy and jealousy, but to be content with what we have at present and how we grow abundantly for ourselves and support loved ones.

Shift away from seeing your own personal fulfilment and profit, and focus on how you can grow in a way that uplifts the world around you – especially your loved ones. Collective growth is not only possible but is easily achievable – provided we let go of complicated emotional entanglements and focus primarily on mutual upliftment. When both parties in a relationship are prospering together – the bond becomes even stronger and the rewards become more abundant. Bury the hatchet and make peace – it’ll do you good.

Sagittarius Horoscope for 2022

The year 2022 is one where you’ll have to examine how you’ve been taught to balance your personal life and your professional life, and whether that’s actually been an effective method, or whether it’s actually created dysfunction in one realm for the other to succeed. If the latter is evident, then the clear issue isn’t the fact that you’re bad at balancing – not at all. It’s just a sign of a lack of trust – be it in others, or yourself, or even a lack of trust in ‘The Universe’ to actually help take care of things.

Trust is powerful for it enables us to conquer ever-expanding horizons and scale mighty mountains with ease. Trust is also fragile because once it’s broken, it can never be fully restored. However, the broken glass may not be fixable, but with some time, patience, and ingenuity, it can be turned into a beautiful artistic mosaic. Similarly, through forgiveness, trust that’s been broken may not make the relationship the way it used to be, but it can help evolve it into something far better than before. Thus, the true key of 2022 is not just the art of forgiveness, but also how to move on and evolve effectively.

Capricorn Horoscope for 2022

If 2021 made you feel restricted in any which way, 2022 brings with it the promise of abundant growth and ever-expanding horizons. This is the year for you to not just think big, but to act and live big! Too long have you been living a marginal version of the life you’re meant to – this year is when you can finally start living to your fullest potential. Let go of limiting and punishing saturnine thoughts and beliefs and embrace the limitless potential of your own inner power and strength. Expansion is the key, and this year is where you have the power to grow abundantly.

On a literal level, this is a year where you might just travel – perhaps to places you’ve never been before and never imagined going to. Even your ambitions shall soar high, opening doors you never knew existed that are shut to most others. Feel free to explore areas, ideas, philosophies, and even subjects that seem intimidating or difficult. You’ll be surprised how swiftly you’ll be able to grasp and master them with ease. This level of optimism may quite frighten you – however, just remember that ‘The Universe’ is opening channels of abundant blessings that shall be flowing to you throughout the year. Some of you may even feel Lady Luck smiling in your direction. Have a truly happy 2022.

Aquarius Horoscope for 2022

This is your year to truly build yourself up! 2022 is the year where ‘The Universe’ truly wants you to not only achieve your goals but also will send divine heavenly forces to work behind the scenes to help make it all happen. Never is the path to success an easy one, and yes, there will be hurdles along your way. However, those hurdles are what ‘The Universe’ uses to see if we’re ready and worthy of the success coming our way. Each time we overcome them, not only are we brought closer to our goals, but we’re also being prepared to enjoy the fruits of our efforts.

As important as it is to have goals and achieve them, it’s also important to have a strong foundation in order to build yourself up. After all, no matter how beautiful a structure may seem, it won’t last long without a weak and flimsy foundation. Thus, this is also a year for you to work on yourself on a ‘foundational level’. Only when your core (physical, emotional, literal, and metaphorical) is strong, will you not only successfully achieve your goals, but you won’t crumble down in the process of doing so. Rather than being drained by adversities, you’ll actually grow stronger.

Pisces Horoscope for 2022

While others are building and establishing themselves around you, 2022 may build the awareness within you that all life is actually transitional. This is a year where you might discover the fickle temporariness of life. However, instead of getting blue about it, you might just become all the more zen, for you’ll gain the wisdom to navigate through all the unexpected twists and turns that life throws at us in a way that’ll dazzle the world around you – but also pleasantly surprise your own self. Mastering this will not just make you feel powerful, but also incredibly liberated.

Remember that nothing in life is constant. Life itself isn’t constant. Change, however, truly is. The sooner you let go of the need to control the tides of time, and wholeheartedly surrender to their flow, not only will the majority of the things that plague you diminish in their power, but you’ll also develop an unmatchable ability to remain calm and poised in the face of fear. Rather than focusing on conquering, focus on accepting and embracing. That’ll enable you to release with ease. In a way, doesn’t that actually feel so much more powerful than controlling and manipulating everything?