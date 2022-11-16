There is little to no evidence to prove that astrology, unlike astronomy, is a legitimate science and that planets Mercury or Mars being in retrograde will affect our lives in any way. While millions of us across the globe feverishly check our horoscopes every day or before making crucial decisions in our lives, some detractors say that zodiac signs are not genuine or that astrology does not support logic or scientific temper. Having said this, many among us cannot help but go purely with our gut and rely on the stars and planets to seal our fates. Let us look at how a significant aspect of astrology — zodiac signs and their respective power colours — affects us and our personalities.
Based on the system of understanding the constellations developed by Babylonian and Egyptian astronomers, the ancient practice of astrology was popularised by the Greeks. Interestingly, when humans were learning more about civilisations and various sciences, they turned their attention skywards and sought the support of stars to guide them, in a literal and philosophical sense. This is also because humans were always intrigued by nature and its mystic forces and noticed the changing positions of the sun, moon and stars to get a sense of time and direction.
Colour me powerful
Before English mathematician Sir Isaac Newton applied mechanics to deconstruct the concept of space and time, we looked at the universe with absolute reverence. The system of categorising all humans into 12 astrological signs based on the period of their birth and the position of constellations at that time came from the Greeks because they were adept in mathematics.
Believe it or not but you definitely can’t ignore the influence and interest this field garners. While the planetary positions, according to the zodiac, determine the state of our mood and how our day goes, colours play an important role in determining whether we are completely optimised and living to the best of our abilities.
It is believed that certain moods and energies are associated with specific colours. Each zodiac sign has a designated colour. These hues help in soothing minds, staying focussed and positively influencing actions to be victorious despite unfavourable, external situations. It is also believed that every sign gravitates towards its colour and that reflects in the choices of clothing, interiors and artwork, among other things. Consistently choosing a power colour favourable to one’s zodiac sign could translate to material prosperity along with the general enrichment of the soul.
Check out the power colour for your zodiac sign and let it bring out the best in you
(Main and featured image: Courtesy of Aldebaran S/Unsplash)
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Aries (21 March – 19 April) — Red
- Taurus (20 April – 20 May) — Green
- Gemini (21 May – 20 June) — Yellow
- Cancer (21 June – 22 July) — Silver/white
- Leo (23 July – 22 August) — Gold
- Virgo (23 August – 22 September) — Brown
- Libra (23 September – 22 October) — Light pink and blue
- Scorpio (23 October– 21 November) — Black
- Sagittarius (22 November– 21 December) — Purple
- Capricorn (22 December – 19 January) — Grey
- Aquarius (20 January – 18 February) — Blue
- Pisces (19 February– 20 March) — Light green
It should come as no surprise to those who keenly follow astrology that the ram’s — the symbol for Aries — power colour is red. Assertive and a go-getter, this sign also personifies passion and love which are again associated with the colour.
Interestingly, the ruling planet of Aries is Mars, which is red. This fire sign loves to stay in the limelight and, hence, has chosen its colour to be red which is arresting with its longest wavelength.
Image: Courtesy of Cassi Josh/Unsplash
Taurus, your zodiac sign is known for its nurturing abilities. Hence, dark green is a fitting colour associated with the bull, which symbolises the zodiac. Dependable and consistent, Taureans relate to the colour green also because of their affinity to all things monetary and material. Choose this hue to tap into your inner potential and grow exponentially.
Image: Courtesy of Josefin/ Unsplash
Sunshine, daisies and butter-mellow, Geminis exude a spirit which is perfectly yellow.
Outgoing, intelligent and upbeat, this air sign of great communication thrives in the colour yellow. All things glowing, glorious and happy, yellow is the colour chosen for the twins. Gemini has a transformative ability to turn any dull moment into a happening one. Hence, they are advised to incorporate this colour into their lives as much as they can to bring out the best in them.
Image: Courtesy of Lisa Gromova/Unsplash
One of the most emotional zodiac signs, Cancerians are related to purity and tranquillity. They are ruled by the moon and hence, silver or white are the colours for the crab, which denotes a Cancer. Silver also has many medicinal and healing properties, just like a true blue Cancerian’s soul.
Image: Courtesy of Clem Onojeghuo/ Pexels
Inherently bold and flamboyant, gold is the colour of the lion, the zodiac symbol of Leos.
Generous, arresting and regal in every way, Leos glow in all the attention they get, and what better colour than gold is suited for the king of zodiacs?
Gold also represents wealth, success, leadership and prosperity, which are the main motivators for this fire sign that is ruled by the sun. Hence, your zodiac sign’s power is best accessed with the colour gold.
Image: Courtesy of pixabay/Pexels
Not to be dismissed as ordinary, the colour brown is associated with soil, which is life-giving. With its feet firmly on the ground, the Virgo is a poster sign of stability and maturity, and it thrives on self-improvement. This earth sign symbolised by the Virgin is governed by Mercury. It believes in processing information systematically before jumping to any conclusions. The colour brown perfectly amplifies these qualities.
Image: Courtesy of Dibyendu Roy/ Pexels
A Libra’s love for luxury and indulgence with a hint of quiet generosity is what makes them gravitate naturally towards a light blue and pink colour. This air sign thrives on being likeable and that also explains their affinity to these commonly adored colours. Since they love pleasing people, other signs often feel calm in their company.
Image: Courtesy of Mae Mu/ Unsplash
Dark and full of intrigue, despite its foreboding tendency the colour black is actually classic and so is the Scorpio. Emotionally deep and highly transformative in nature, this sign is a symbol of sex appeal and passion, again a mood associated with black. This hue is also a symbol used for death and rebirth, which translates into the quality of letting go and starting afresh.
Image: Courtesy of Jake Weirick/Unsplash
Nobility, grace, calm and positivity are associated with this colour. Spontaneous and wise, Sagittariuses are often drawn towards this colour for all the right reasons. This fire sign ruled by Jupiter is adventurous but also has a spiritual bend of mind, again symbolised by purple.
Image: Courtesy of Artiom Vallat/ Unsplash
Steadfast and ambitious to reach professional goals, a Capricorn is signified by the colour grey. Since the hue is a combination of white and black, it sort of defines a Capricorn’s approach to life, which is very straightforward and clearly demarcated between right and wrong. They are also very resilient and dependent and hence, this neutral colour suits them the best.
Image: Courtesy of Life of PIx/Pexels
No prizes for guessing, this sun sign whose symbol is a water bearer is best optimised by the colour blue. Progressive, imaginative, restless and smart, this water sign takes after the sky and water — deep, expansive and limitless.
Image: Courtesy of Clem Onojeghuo/Pexels
This water sign is symbolised by the fresh and tender light green colour of the aquatic flora and fauna found underwater. Pisceans are easily adaptable and tender but surprisingly strong and capable of holding their own in adverse conditions. Light green symbolises growth, new energy and life. This explains why many find the company of this zodiac sign soothing.
Image: Courtesy of Tina Xinia/Unsplash