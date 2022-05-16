2022 Billboard Music Awards: BTS Makes History, Drake Bags Top Honours

From BTS’s history-making win to Drake’s multiple accolades, here’s the full list of winners at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) ceremony was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in the American city of Las Vegas on 15 May.

The event was hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs, a two-time winner at BBMAs. Honouring top artists on the Billboard chart in 62 categories, the awards for 2022 were given for Billboard chart dates from 10 April 2021 through 26 March 2022.

2022 Billboard Music Awards: The major winners

Drake won the Top Artist award beating fellow nominees Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. The Canadian rapper, singer-songwriter also won the Top Male Artist award. The other nominees in the category were Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and The Weeknd.

Drake, the most decorated artist at BBMA, took his total wins to 34 adding the 2022 honours for Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, and Top Rap Album for Certified Lover Boy.

Taylor Swift, who has previously won 25 BBMA awards and is the most decorated female artist of all time, added four more to her collection. She won the awards for Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, and Top Country Album for Red (Taylor’s Version).

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Rodrigo took home the Top New Artist award as well as the Top Female Artist. She also won Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, and Top Billboard 200 Album for Sour.

Acclaimed K-pop group BTS, who were not in attendance, took home multiple honours. Among them were the Top Duo/Group award, Top Song Sales Artist, and the Top Selling Song award for “Butter”. The seven-member group was also nominated in the Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist category.

It was the third time BTS won the Top Duo/Group award, tying with the record held by One Direction for most wins in the category. The three awards also made BTS the most successful group in BBMAs history. The K-pop band now has a total of 12 honours at the event, taking them past the record of 11 awards held by Destiny’s Child’s for 17 years.

The Weeknd led the nominations with 17 nods but could win only one award — Top R&B Male Artist.

Doja Cat won the Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female, Top R&B Album, and Top Viral Song for “Kiss Me More”, featuring SZA, out of her 14 nominations. Bieber, who had an equal number of nominations, won the Top Streaming Song, Top Hot 100 Song, Top Collaboration, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song all for “Stay” with The Kid LAROI.

Mary J. Blige received the Billboard Icon Award while 14-year-old environmental justice advocate Mari Copeny was awarded the third annual Billboard Music Award Changemaker Award.

.@maryjblige is an icon with a multi-decade career full of hits! 👏 Congrats on being the recipient of the 2022 #BBMAs Icon Award! #IconMJB pic.twitter.com/4tIcYUMryR — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022

At the young age of 14, @LittleMissFlint was a true catalyst for change, and that’s why she is this year’s #BBMAs Change Maker! ✨ pic.twitter.com/eRW5LNklif — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022

The performances and highlights

A total of 16 artists, cutting across genres, performed at the electrifying show. Among them were nominees Ed Sheeran, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert.

Sheeran didn’t appear in-person. He performed from Belfast, Northern Ireland, where he is present for his ongoing stadium tour. Wallen, on the other hand, delivered his first performance since the controversy around him saying the N-word on camera in 2021.

Travis Scott, too, performed at BBMA marking his first awards show performance since the November 2021 incident at Astroworld Festival in Houston where 10 people died in a stampede during his event.

Silk Sonic, which won four Grammy Awards at the 2022 ceremony, performed at BBMA for the first time.

ALL ABOARD! 🚂❤️ That’s the way it goes on Love’s Train 🎶 @silksonic The night’s still young, tune in to the #BBMAs on @nbc or @peacockTV! pic.twitter.com/gvmS0J4ntn — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) May 16, 2022

Elle King and Miranda Lambert together performed at the ceremony.

Paying tribute to Michael Jackson’s album Thriller (1982) on its 40th anniversary year, Maxwell performed the Rod Temperton ballad “The Lady of My Life” — the closing track of the album.

Megan Thee Stallion, who won the Top Rap Female Artist award, was also among the performers.

Among the other performers were Florence + The Machine and Machine Gun Kelly.

K-pop star AleXa, who won the American Song Contest in May 2022, was both a presenter and performer. AleXa was also the only K-pop idol to attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The BBMAs were presented by a host of stars from the entertainment world including those who have tasted Billboard success such as Pusha T, Michael Bublé and DJ Khaled. The others included musicians such as Michael Bublé, Giveon, Chlöe Bailey, and Dixie D’Amelio as well as actors or TV hosts such as Anthony Anderson, Tiffany Haddish, Heidi Klum and Liza Koshy.

The finalists for BBMAs are decided by Billboard charts performance. The finalists and eventual winners are determined through a system involving fan interactions with album and digital song sales besides tours, radio airplay and streaming that are tracked by Billboard and its data partners.

Here’s the complete list of 2022 Billboard Music Awards winners:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Givēon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Adele

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

BTS

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Tour

Eagles (Hotel California Tour)

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

Harry Styles (Love on Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

Doja Cat

Givēon

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Givēon

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

SZA

Top R&B Tour

Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

Cole (The Off-Season Tour)

Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)

Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

Måneskin

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)

Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)

The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)

Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

for King & Country

Lauren Daigle

Ye

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 30

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack

Arcane League of Legends

Encanto

In The Heights

Sing 2

tick, tick…BOOM!

Top R&B Album

Doja Cat, Planet Her

Givēon, When It’s All Said and Done…Take Time

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic

Summer Walker, Still Over It

The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta’s Pain

Rod Wave, SoulFly

The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love

Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

AJR, OK Orchestra

Coldplay, Music of the Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, Jose

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

Karol G, KG0516

Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

C418, Minecraft – Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, Caprisongs

Illenium, Fallen Embers

Porter Robinson, Nurture

Rüfüs Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven

Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.

Ye, Donda

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Streaming Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Selling Song

BTS, “Butter”

BTS, “Permission to Dance”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Radio Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

BTS, “Butter”

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”

Top Viral Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Gayle, “abcdefu”

Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top R&B Song

Doja Cat & The Weeknd, “You Right”

Givēon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, “Peaches”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”

Top Rap Song

Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, “Knife Talk”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”

Polo G, “Rapstar”

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Top Rock Song

Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me at Our Spot”

Top Latin Song

Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”

Tiësto, “The Business”

Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”

Top Christian Song

Anne Wilson, “My Jesus”

Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off The Grid”

Ye, “Praise God”

Top Gospel Song

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, “Jireh”

Ye, “Hurricane”

Ye, “Moon”

Ye, “Off the Grid”

Ye, “Praise God”

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong