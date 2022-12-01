If you’re an avid Apple Music user but are feeling a pinch of FOMO seeing your friends’ Spotify Wrapped highlights all over social media, you no longer have to feel left out. Making the festive season merrier, Apple Music has also released its year-end roundup called Replay for 2022, giving access to users to a feature reel based on their listening habits.

Eagerly waiting for an insight into one’s streaming habits and top songs of the year has become quite the tradition among music lovers owing to Spotify Wrapped. The music platform has charmed its listeners with flashy decor, personalised highlight reels and top song playlists over the years. And now, its competitor Apple Music has joined the bandwagon.

Apple Replay was first launched in 2019 with a custom-made playlist, however, it didn’t win many hearts. This is the first time the feature got a major update and music aficionados are impressed.

More about Apple Music Replay 2022

The new and improved Apple Music Replay comes with new features, extended insights into one’s music streaming habits and a custom-made reel featuring your top choices. Listeners can discover their top songs, top artists, top genres, top albums and more through the experience. Also, the superfans get to see if they are among the top 100 listeners of their favourite genre or artist.

Users can keep track of their streaming habits till December 31 to see if it makes any new changes. And, as the new year begins, they can share and explore new insights every week.

Moreover, music lovers can share their Replay story with family and friends via any messaging platform or social media channels.

How to check your Apple Music Replay?

The Replay can only be accessed through a web browser. Listeners can visit Apple Replay and log in with their Apple ID. Then they can watch their highlight reel or scroll down for more insights and top playlists. People from all 169 countries can access the feature in 39 local languages where the app works.

A look at the top charts

The top charts are divided into four main categories — 2022’s top songs, top Shazams, top fitness songs and most-read lyrics.

Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI have once again ranked no 1 in the top songs of 2022 chart with their collaboration “Stay.” Hip-hop continues to dominate the chart with 32 songs, followed by pop with 23 tracks on the list. R&B/Soul, Latin and J-pop take the next positions respectively.

The song with the most read lyrics is the mind-blowing soundtrack “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s Encanto and “Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)” by British DJ Joel Corry topped the fitness songs chart. Additionally, Dua Lipa and Elton John topped the Shazam chart with “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).”

Bad Bunny with his record-breaking album Un Verano Sin Ti is the artist of the year for Apple Music. The success of non-English songs on the platform is clear with 21 songs from other languages seen on the top charts as well.

(Main and featured image: Auguras Pipiras/ Unsplash)