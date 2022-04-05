BIGBANG Returns With “Still Life” — Watch The Music Video Here

BIGBANG is back with a bang — and they’ve brought a new music video with them for their comeback single “Still Life”. After days of teasers with images and the title reveal, the hotly-anticipated song streamed live at midnight (Korea time), as promised, on the band’s YouTube channel.

As expected, thousands of fans — the “VIPs” — were tuned in for the world premiere, flooding the chat box with heart and crying emojis for the return of their favourite group.

A still from “Still Life” by BIGBANG.

While the single has been heavily touted as a comeback for BIGBANG, the comeback may be short-lived, with the recent announcement that T.O.P would be leaving his exclusive 16-year contract with the label. In an exclusive interview with our sister publication, Prestige Hong Kong, T.O.P added that it may be his last appearance with the band (for a while): “Being super honest with the fans, I really don’t want to say this is my last. But even more frankly, it might be a long while until I come back as T.O.P of BIGBANG,” he said.

BIGBANG — “Still Life”

Watch the video for BIGBANG’s “Still Life” below.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong