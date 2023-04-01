The final member of BLACKPINK to release her solo music – Jisoo channels the K-pop group’s signature savage style in her solo album titled Me. The two-song project features the heartbreak trap anthem Flower, and upbeat pop track All Eyes On Me. Here’s all about it.

Korean singer-actress Kim Jisoo tapped into her inner diva for the official video of her bold solo trap production Flower. It marks the release of her first album – which also includes All Eyes on Me. Both songs couch sentimental lyrics in trap-pop sensibilities, allowing listeners to dance along to the artist’s well-choreographed sequences. This is complemented by convincing screen presence and a fashion game that can’t be faulted. Within five hours of its release – the title song has garnered a whopping 14 million views on YouTube, trending at number 7 on the platform.

Jisoo’s solo album spotlights her vocal range

Apart from her 4D personality – Korean slang for a person with a rounded, eccentric disposition – Jisoo is known for her acting and vocal prowess. Both are on display in the music video for Flower – which spans several chapters – as she contemplates the fate of her relationship in a swanky car, dances without inhibitions in the lobby of a luxurious hotel, or gives into her rage and smashes a vase of roses.

The heartbreak anthem talks about walking away from love, leaving behind nothing but the whiff of flora. The pop-trap track allows Jisoo to be versatile with her voice – particularly with breathy details on the bridge. It is easy to dance along to and the choreography is breezy. The song is composed by 24, VVN, and KUSH with the lyrics being written by Vince, KUSH, VVN, and Teddy.

All Eyes On Me, meanwhile, is a more upbeat, EDM track that has the artist demanding her lover’s attention and loyalty through high-pitched vocals. “Nothing can buy you love,” she croons in the bridge – which opens up to a powerful, BLACKPINK-esque synth-pop dance outro. The tracks were released by YG Entertainment in tandem and quickly became the subject of conversation on social media. Much like the solo projects of all the other members, which began in 2018 with Jennie’s Solo and continued with Rose’s On The Ground and Lisa’s Lalisa in 2021.

All images: Courtesy Jisoo Blackpink/YG Entertainment

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India