BTS’ Jungkook Will Be The First Korean To Perform At FIFA World Cup

South Korean pop juggernaut BTS may be preparing to enlist in the military soon, but continues to dominate headlines around the globe. And for good reason — popular BTS member Jungkook has been selected to perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 which will kick off in Qatar from November 20 onwards.

This is the first FIFA World Cup taking place in an Arab country, and also marks the first time a Korean artist is taking the stage at the prestigious event. This milestone has caused a frenzy amongst BTS fans. In addition to performing at the opening ceremony, Jungkook or JK as called by the BTS Army, will be releasing a song that’s part of the official FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack.

More about BTS’ Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022

The official Twitter account of the BTS band shared this happy news. The update read, “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!”

JK will be performing at the opening ceremony held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 20 from 10pm MYT. According to his fans on social media who spotted him at the airport, Jungkook flew out of Seoul on Tuesday and is already gearing up for his big performance in Qatar.

Apart from Jungkook, other artists who are reportedly slated to perform at this prestigious ceremony are Shakira, J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas, Diplo, Kizz Daniel, Calvin Harris, Nora Fatehi, and Trinidad Cardona.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong