By: Sanmita Acharjee, Jan 31 2023 12:00 pm

Therapeutic, erratic and channelling the spirit of crushed hearts all over the world—Cigarettes After Sex is a band that knows how to connect with an entire generation of music lovers. Now, they are all set to perform in Kuala Lumpur in July as part of their Asian tour. With millions of fans across the globe, it’s no surprise that the band has already sold out its Singapore and South Korea shows. Foruntalty, the good news for Malaysian fans is that they can still grab tickets for Cigarettes After Sex’s Kuala Lumpur concert.

Formed by Greg Gonzalez in 2008, Cigarettes After Sex’s other members include Jacob Tomsky and Randall Miller. The band’s official Instagram account shared an update regarding their upcoming Malaysia concert on 30 January 2023.

Cigarettes After Sex return to Malaysia after four years

Cigarettes After Sex will be performing in Malaysia after four years, with their last performance being during the 2019 Good Vibes Festival. Tickets for their concert will go live on 3 February 2023 and fans can head over to www.ticket2u.com.my/ to make their bookings.

While the timings of the concert are yet to be announced, tickets will be available for MYR 280, MYR 330, MYR 350 and MYR 800. The venue for the concert, which will take place on 15 July 2023, is Zepp Kuala Lumpur.

Apart from Kuala Lumpur, the band’s other pitstops include Mumbai, Bangkok, Jakarta, Tokyo and Osaka. Their Asia tour began on 27 January 2023.

Greg Gonzalez on creating music for Cigarettes After Sex

In an interview with an Indian media publication, Greg Gonzalez, the lead and founder of the band, shared his process of creating music, writing lyrics and how his relationships influence his songs. He also talks about the absence of visuals in their music because the band wants to spark the listener’s imagination.

Hero image credit: Courtesy Instagram@cigsaftersex
Featured image credit: Courtesy Instagram@cigsaftersex

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the genre of Cigarettes After Sex?

Answer: Cigarettes After Sex is an American dream pop band that focuses on slow, ethereal, dreamy, and romantic genres.

Question: Who is the lead singer of Cigarettes After Sex?

Answer: Greg Gonzalez is the lead vocalist and founder of the band Cigarettes After Sex.

Question: When is Cigarettes After Sex coming to Malaysia?

Answer: Cigarettes After Sex will perform at Zepp, Kuala Lumpur on 15 July 2023.

