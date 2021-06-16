In collaboration with Def Jam SEA, Coach will be presenting a virtual concert on 24 June 2021. Showing at 9pm, Thursday, the concert will air simultaneously in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. The Coach x Def Jam SEA virtual concert experience aims to bridge communities with its modern yet nostalgic approach to 1980s inspired music and its commitment to helping emerging and upcoming artists of the next generation.

Featuring 13 artists across four Southeast Asia countries, the live virtual event will include headliners Malaysian rapper Joe Flizzow; English-Tamil hip-hop artist Yung Raja; American-Thai rapper DABOYWAY; and Indonesian rapper and singer Rayi Putra.

The line-up also includes award-winning singer-songwriter and rapper SonaOne; producer, songwriter, and rapper Yonnyboii; and female rapper SYA. Artists will be dressed in Coach’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection for the event.

For more information on the virtual concert, visit the Coach x Def Jam SEA website. Find out how you can gain entry to the online showcase below:

VIRTUAL TICKET WITH PURCHASE

Now until 17 June, customers will receive a link and password to the Coach X Def Jam SEA virtual concert with any purchase. Customers can also shop from their homes with the brand’s “Coach on Delivery” service, where they can contact store associates who will assist with purchases via the stores’ respective WhatsApp numbers found here.

To whet your appetite, here are the highlights of the Coach Pre-Fall 2021 collection:

COACH PRE-FALL 2021

Inspired by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers’ free-spirited vision for the brand, the Pre-Fall 2021 collection playfully combines the house’s heritage in craft with the codes of American sportswear, introducing new remixed classics with an irresistible sports-meets-vintage spirit.

The collection includes the debut of the Coach Originals Quilties—archival bags in soft quilted nappa leather—and a new treatment of Signature on denim jacquard alongside lovingly hand-embroidered knitwear, bringing together elements of craft, tactility and leisure to tell a new story.

“I imagined the collection with new adventures in mind, exploring craft and Coach’s heritage with the fresh attitude of sportswear. To bring the collection to life, we created a campaign with the Coach Family to tell a timely story about friendship and being together again.” Stuart Vevers, Coach Creative Director

Coach Pre-Fall 2021 is released in company with a global campaign starring Coach Family members Hari Nef, Dree Hemingway and Rickey Thompson. Photographed by Max Farago in the sun-drenched prairie landscapes outside of Los Angeles, the campaign depicts the friends enjoying the freedom and adventure of a summer road trip.

The campaign also includes additional content in which the cast share their favorite road trip memories, the things they are most looking forward to this summer and what the phrase “Dream on,” seen on the collection’s Signature tees and sweatshirts, means to them.

SHOP FROM HOME

Shop the Coach Pre-Fall 2021 collection through “Coach On Delivery,” a complimentary and fuss-free home delivery service that allows customers to shop Coach products from the safety and comfort of their homes. Shoppers can expect to receive their Coach items to the delivery address stated once an order is placed.

To find out more, visit malaysia.coach.com, or email [email protected]